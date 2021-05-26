Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michelle Phillips

If You See A Smiley Face Hanging From A Tree In Kenmore, Leave It There

By Brett Alan
Posted by 
92.9 Jack FM
92.9 Jack FM
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you seen some smiley faces in Kenmore lately and wondered why they were there? I’ve got the answer for you…. If you’ve seen smiley faces around Kenmore, (and I don’t mean people who are just extra smiley) I’m talking about the yellow emoji looking smiley faces…they’re there thanks to students enrolled in the Big Picture Program in the Kenmore-Tonawanda School District. It's a special project they call "Miles of Smiles."

wbuf.com
92.9 Jack FM

92.9 Jack FM

Buffalo NY
601
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 Jack FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://929jackfm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leave It There#Smiley Faces#Tree#Hanging#The Big Picture Program#Wkbw#Kenmore#People Smile#Smiles#Wooden Disks#Inspirational Quotes
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Phillips
Related
ApparelMonochrome Watches

Robin Nooij, Editor of MONOCHROME, Shares his Love for the Tudor Black Bay “Smiley Face”

The Collector’s Series focuses on a shared passion for watches. Stories from real people who tell us why they fell in love with a certain watch. This can be pretty much anything and doesn’t necessarily have to be an ultra-complex, ultra-expensive, ultra-rare piece. It can also be a more widely available, attainable watch from a mainstream brand that just resonates with someone. For this, we thought we’d ask our very own contributor Robin Nooij – here on Instagram – some questions about a stand-out piece in his collection. We already knew which piece that is, but now you get to know too.
Beauty & Fashionextrapetite.com

Style tips for camouflaging a belly

Recently I shared a photo of my post baby belly, and a bunch of you expressed surprise since it’s not noticeable in most of my outfit photos! As someone who’s dealt with bloating most of my life, I had a little experience on what types of clothing and silhouettes work to camouflage a tummy. So whether you’re postpartum, bloated, or just want to feel more confident around your midsection area, here’s a few dressing rules of thumb that may help!
Lifestylemariashriver.com

A Message of Love from the Trees

I am looking up at the trunk of a tall tree. I feel the hard bark and solidity through my eyes. Then a vertical slit opens at the base of the trunk. I step through the opening into the tree. Once I am inside, I turn around to face the direction I came from. The bark closes around me, but it is not scary. I am safe in here. It is alive and quiet. I can breathe through the bark. I can see out. I am where I belong. I am standing and I am not alone. — a dream.
Visual Artartparks.co.uk

Gambler and Flower Girl (Lively Colourful statue)

Vittorio Marino (Contemporary Italian Sculptor) Vittorio Marino is a multi talented Artist, An Entertainer, Magician, Actor, Author and an Artist Sculptor of some considerable note. His interesting naïve approach suits his subject matter reflecting his joyful inner response to life and people. Sculpture: 'Gambler and Flower Girl (Lively Colourful statue)'
ApparelUS Magazine

17 Ultra-Flattering Halter Dresses for Pear-Shaped Bodies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you have a pear-shaped (a.k.a. triangle-shaped) body, you know that dress shopping can be a little tricky. Having a pear silhouette means your hips and thighs are wider than your shoulders and chest, which means your waistline is automatically snatched. And that’s fab! The issue is that a lot of dresses aren’t built for a pear shape, so finding something to flatter your lovely figure can become frustrating.
Shoppingpassionforsavings.com

CUTE Girls Athletic Works Tank & Bike Short Set Just $12.88!

Do your kids need new clothes? You’re in luck because we found Athletic Works Kids Clothing on Sale for you! Check out the other Walmart Coupons & Sales we’ve posted, too. This is a great time to grab new summer Athletic Works tops and shorts at low prices – starting at $5.97 each! My kids can always use new clothes and you can’t beat these prices! And did I mention how cute they are?! How cute are the Athletic Works Girls Active Tank Top and Printed Bike Shorts Set that you can grab for just $12.88?!
Lifestyleholrmagazine.com

Gift Guide For Dad, Everything But The Kitchen Sink

Dad’s are the best, and there’s no better way to show how much you appreciate dad than with items he will appreciate for his house. For the dads that love to cook, or likes to golf, this list has items he is going to love to use. For the dad...
Celebrationshourdetroit.com

8 Gifts for Dad This Father’s Day

With Father’s Day rapidly approaching, it’s time to pick out a gift that shows just how much you care. For the dad who’s a master griller, a wannabe golf pro, or the hardest worker you know, these gifts are fun, functional, and sure to put a smile on his face.
Beauty & Fashionentertainmentearth.com

Barbie Extra Doll #8

Estimated ship date subject to change. You will not be charged until this is ready to ship. Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. Barbie Extra dolls rock bold fashions and bright colors, and they make big statements! When it comes to fashion, Barbie...
Celebritiesgofugyourself.com

I Rather LIKE Hailey Bieber’s Sweater, But…

Hailey Bieber has a history of wearing very warm things over hardly anything at all, which never fails to make me laugh, because it’s such an EXTREME, all-or-nothing version of layering. It sincerely makes me laugh. This cardigan is snuggly and colorful and I like it, but if she’s THAT cold, I feel that the problem could be better solved by attempting more ACTUAL CLOTHES first. She does not HAVE to resign herself to the deployment of a bathing suit, or a tight tank and diaper-shorts, or whatever in the wide world of pelvic cling she’s sporting under there, and then bundle up in a wintry woolly hug. She could try… a skirt. Or pants. Maybe she keeps the A/C off in her house to save cash, and so she thought it was much hotter out than it turned out to be, but she didn’t have TIME to extract herself from Outfit 1.0. Let’s just… go with that. It makes my brain hurt less.
TennisPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Jogger Found a Brand New Tennis Ball at the Park

A man was out jogging one day when he discovered an abandoned tennis ball and decided to shove it in his pants. A woman driving by mistook the ball for something else!. One morning, a man went out jogging in the park and came across a brand new tennis ball that hadn’t been used. Thinking he’d like to take up tennis, the man picked it up and put it in the pocket of his shorts.
TV & VideosPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: An Old Man Walked Out onto a Frozen Lake

Today’s #jokeoftheday old man was on a fishing expedition on an iced lake, but he could not catch a fish. However, a little boy came after him and caught many fishes, and he decided to know the secret behind that. An old fisherman walked up to a frozen lake, set...
SciencePosted by
My Country 95.5

Yellowstone Geysers Spit Debris That Has Park Rangers Angry

Newsweek Magazine has run an article highlighting some of the JUNK that has recently been spit out of Yellowstone's Old Faithful Geiser. Humans have been tossing things into Yellowstone’s geysers for hundreds of years, unfortunately. Back in the 19th century, reports claim, explorers used to use Old Faithful as a sort of primitive laundromat, throwing dirty clothes into the steaming vent. And later others would drop soap into the opening, in the belief that it would cause an eruption. My word! (Newsweek).
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Wife and Her Husband Decided to Play a Game with Each Other

A wife suggests to her husband that they both play a game. The man agrees, not knowing that the wife has the game rigged from the get-go, putting her at an advantage over him. Sometimes, when people make suggestions about things, it is perhaps because they have an unfair advantage or knowledge about it that the other party is not privy to hence putting the other at a disadvantage.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Fantasia's Daughter Zion Flaunts Her Straight Hair and Glowing Skin in a Series of Snaps Wearing Glasses

Zion Barrino is the first child of American singer Fantasia Barrino. The chocolate-complexioned beauty who clocked 18 in 2019 shared a short clip of herself on Instagram. Zion Barrino took to her Instagram page with over 175k followers to share a soundless video of herself in a moving car. Barrino proved to be a law-abiding citizen with her seat belt on in the 6-second video she shared.