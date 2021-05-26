Cancel
Spotify Is Making a Pledge to Mentor and Market Indie Artists

By Samantha Hissong
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Music streaming can be something of a catch-22 for fledgling artists: You can’t break through without impressive streaming numbers, and it’s hard to get impressive streaming numbers without breaking through. Spotify is making an attempt at leveling the playing field. On Wednesday (May 26th), the streaming service announced its new...

