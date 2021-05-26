Spotify Is Making a Pledge to Mentor and Market Indie Artists

While she might not yet be a household name, singer-songwriter Jenna Isn’t Famous is truly a star on the rise. The California-based singer-songwriter brings a refreshing new take on the term “art pop.” While her vocal performance calls back to the ballroom darlings of the 50’s and 60’s, the electronica and jazz-inspired melodies inject her music with the innovative trends of today. Aside from her vocal performance, Jenna also flexes her lyrical muscles in a roster full of intimate yet empowering words of wisdom. Through themes of independence and self-reliance, her lyrics burst with commanding energy while remaining witty in their self-awareness. Jenna’s music speaks to people, especially women, who have falsely been made to believe that being polite and not causing a stir should be their priority. It inspires listeners to build a fire within themselves that they can access at any moment to stick up for themselves, their friends, or what is right. Her badass, authentic style encourages listeners to respect themselves above all else.