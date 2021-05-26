Cancel
Buffalo, NY

PICTURE: Bald Eagle Found On Street in Downtown Buffalo

By Rob Banks
92.9 Jack FM
92.9 Jack FM
 17 days ago
What an interesting story. Thank God there are people out there that do the work that they do and the one-year-old bald eagle is in the care of some professionals. There was a bald eagle somehow made its way to downtown Buffalo and crashed into the Buffalo Police building on Court and Franklin Streets. It was so loud that it caught the attention of 2 police officers who went outside and discovered the bald eagle laying on the street and up on the curb. Unfortunately, the bird is in critical condition with a severely fractured femur. Fortunately, he is in good hands.

wbuf.com
92.9 Jack FM

92.9 Jack FM

Buffalo NY
92.9 Jack FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://929jackfm.com
