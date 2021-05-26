You’ll Need to Be Fully-Vaccinated To Attend Big Artpark Concerts: What to Know

Milton, Del., Thursday, June 10, 2021 – Dogfish Head, the “Official Brewery of Record Store Day,” collaborates with multi-platinum, chart-topping recording artist and American Country Music Awards 2021 “New Male Artist” Award-winner, Jimmie Allen, on a limited-edition vinyl and music video. Dropping on Record Store Day (Saturday, June 12), an annual celebration of independently owned record stores, the album features three of Jimmie’s hits and a brand-new song co-authored by Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer, Sam Calagione. Named for the brewery’s oat milk-centric hazy IPA, both the record and its leading track are titled Hazy-O!, and they are best enjoyed with a beer in-hand. Grab a copy, drop the needle and let the “Good Times Roll.”