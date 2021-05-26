Cancel
Burlington, IA

Printy Funeral Home obituary – John R. Jones, 39, Burlington

By Chuck Vandenberg
Pen City Current
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Richard Jones, 39, of Burlington, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Great River Medical Center in Burlington, Iowa. John was born on October 28, 1981, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Johnny Ray Jones and Elizabeth Anne Jones. He graduated from Keokuk High School in 2000 and joined the United States Navy in 2001. He worked for many years as a painter for Joy Painting in Keokuk. He was a lifelong entrepreneur and collected gold and coins. He was an amazing cook, and his cheesecake recipe was enjoyed by all. If you were a friend of John, he would do anything for you. He always had a hug ready and had an infectious laugh and special sense of humor. He was flirtatious and charming and had a charismatic personality. John was beloved by all. He was always a jokester and was truly one-of-a-kind. More than anything, John loved his daughter Avayah Voorhees, who was born on May 1, 2012.

www.pencitycurrent.com
