Morris, MN

Library to Expand Saturday Hours, Adjust Regulations

By marshall
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting Saturday, June 5, the Morris Public Library will extend its Saturday hours to be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weekday hours will continue to be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The 10 to 11 a.m. hour will continue to be reserved for senior citizens and those in at-risk groups. Library Director Anne Barber told the KMRS Community Connection that masks are still available at the front door and staff will continue to wear them out of caution, but vaccinated patrons will not be required to wear a mask.

