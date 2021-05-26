‘Abbott: 1973’ #5 lights the way for a bright future
Underneath the rich dust of 1970s Detroit and the sprawl of supernatural entities in Abbott: 1973 lies a simple concept: bigotry and its search to retain power threaten Elena Abbott’s city, livelihood and the truth, and Elena has both the literal and figurative power to stop it. It’s this concept that held such strength in the first series Abbott, and what continues brilliantly starting in the first issue right through this last issue of the second series.aiptcomics.com