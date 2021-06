At its meeting on Wednesday, the Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance that ban smoking on the municipality’s beaches just as summer is approaching. The borough had created designated smoking areas on its beaches in 2019, giving smokers spaces in which to light up as part of a state law that allowed for up to 15 percent of a beach to be designated as a smoking area. Those areas will now go away, meaning someone wanting to enjoy a cigar will have to completely leave the beach in order to do so.