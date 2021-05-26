Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joliet, IL

The Joliet Fire Department will be honored by the Chicago White Sox today.

wccq.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoliet Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Carey tells our sister station WJOL that when he called for tickets the White Sox would not take their money and gave them free tickets. The Joliet Fire Department and their volunteers who helped administer vaccines at Joliet West High School will be honored for their efforts during the 3rd inning. Since February of this year, volunteers at Joliet West administered more than 60,000 vaccines.

www.wccq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joliet, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Joliet, IL
Joliet, IL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Cardinals#The Chicago White Sox#Wjol#The White Sox#Joliet West High School#The Lion Bus Company#Cubs Fans#Fire Chief#Free Tickets#Fire Fighters#Bus#Today#Deputy#The Game#February
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSNBC News

The new bombshell report about Trump's DOJ is all part of a familiar pattern

WASHINGTON — On Thursday night, the New York Times published the kind of jaw-dropping story that use to come out weekly — and sometimes even daily — during the Trump Era. The former president’s Justice Department, the Times reports, subpoenaed the phone records of at least two Democratic congressmen, including...