Amazon Secures $8.45 Billion Deal To Acquire MGM
$8.45 billion is a lot of money for any company to spend. But when you’re Amazon and you’re trying to get a leg up in the Streaming Wars, spending nearly $8.45 billion on one of the most storied film studios in the history of Hollywood, MGM, seems like a bargain. So, with that mindset, you can totally understand why the tech company vastly overpaid for a library of classic films and the chance to make some future franchise features and TV shows.theplaylist.net