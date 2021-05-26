Cancel
Airbnb Fees Are Out Of Control, Why You Really Can’t Change Names On Plane Tickets & What Happened To The Learjet

By Mark Ostermann
milestomemories.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some posts from around the web that I thought you may find interesting. Let me know if there is anything good I missed. Email me anything awesome that you find, or write, at Mark@milestomemories.com. Articles. WHY DON’T AIRLINES LET YOU CHANGE NAMES ON YOUR TICKET? AND WHAT CAN...

milestomemories.com
Economymilestomemories.com

Question Of The Week: Is There A Weird Marriott Points Expiration Policy?

Question Of The Week: Is There A Weird Marriott Points Expiration Policy?. Our question of the week is…an odd one: is there a weird Marriott points expiration policy? Why are separate expiration timeliness affecting points in the same account for this user? I’ll admit that this question made me equal parts amused and confused.
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

(New Wrinkle) Rumored Platinum Annual Fee Increase Is Likely Just More New Card Rumors

Update 6/11/21: An interesting post from BizarreBreak89 adds a lot more creditability to these rumors. During an Amex Chat session a link popped up for a $240 entertainment credit. The link didn’t go anywhere but that is a rumored perk of the Amex Platinum after the increase. Click here to see the screenshots. Here is a link to the proposed changes starting July 1st by an Amex rep according to reversesprawl.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Hilton’s Current Summer Promo Is Great For Leisure Travelers

Before 2020, hotel loyalty program promotions had become unnecessary for hotels to fill rooms. People were traveling at never seen before levels and hotels were full. I believe that the major chains still offered hotel promotions to keep loyal customers from straying to other brands. The bonuses provided were enough to keep people stuck to one chain to keep your benefits. Very rarely did you see a promotion so lucrative that it would cause you to move stays to a different brand, save for a one-off trip where your preferred chain wasn’t convenient or affordable.
Credits & Loansmilestomemories.com

Two New Delta Amex Offers for Consumer and Business Cards

Two New Delta Amex Offers for Consumer and Business Cards. American Express has two new targeted offers that can save you $75 on Delta purchases. There’s an offer that’s showing up on consumer cards for $75 off $200 and another for business cards that gets you $75 off $250. Since these are different offers, you should be able to add them both to your eligible cards. Let’s see the details.
Lifestylemilestomemories.com

I Just Saved 5K Points on My Upcoming Resorts World Las Vegas Hilton Redemption!

Resorts World Las Vegas Gardening Hotel Reservation. I am very excited about the upcoming opening of Resorts World Las Vegas. It is the first new Vegas Strip megaresort in over a decade and for us miles/points nerds it comes with some fun too. Resorts World Las Vegas houses three different Hilton branded hotels (Hilton, Conrad & LXR) meaning there are new options for redeeming points when coming to Vegas.
Montana StatePosted by
Reader's Digest

You Could Live Anywhere in the World for Free with Airbnb’s Year-Long Program

Have you always wanted to live in a country where you don’t speak the language? Has your employer suddenly adopted a flexible attitude toward remote work, and you’re wondering if you should leave your expensive city? Do you want to take your family on a round-the-world trip before the nest is empty, or are you simply desperate to travel again after over a year spent in lockdown?
LifestyleTime Out Global

Airbnb is looking for 12 people to spend a year travelling around its properties for free

Remote working can suck sometimes. There’s the endless 'you’re on mute!' debacles. The awkward interruptions from your housemates shuffling into the kitchen to make a sandwich or grab their laundry. And the important business updates you miss because you’re too busy staring at your own face in the corner of the screen trying to work out if your left eyebrow looks weird today.
Credits & Loansmilestomemories.com

New 5% Back Card From Citi : No Fee & $200 Welcome Offer

Today, Citi launched a new no annual fee credit card that rivals Chase Freedom and Discover it. The Citi Custom Cash card automatically adapts to cardmembers’ spending needs, rewarding them with 5% cash back on their top eligible spend category. The categories are set, but include popular options such as restaurants, grocery, gas stations, drugstores and more.
TravelElite Daily

Airbnb Wants To Pay For You To Travel The World For A Year

Get ready to plan your dream vacation because you could win a year’s worth of Airbnb stays. Whether you’ve been dreaming up your “workcation” or want a year off, you’ll want to apply to Airbnb’s Live Anywhere Program for a chance to stay wherever you want for free (well, anywhere with Airbnb listing, that is). Airbnb wants to inspire you to find your dream spot so that you can live your #bestlife, and the company wants to help fund it, too.
LifestyleBusiness Insider

I haven't paid for a hotel room in 10 years — here's how I stay for free

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. You can use hotel points for award nights with brands...
Economyyourmileagemayvary.net

Will There Soon Be A Change In Airbnb Fees?

For a long time, Airbnb was successful, and became more so, because it was significantly cheaper than most hotels. However, as the company’s success has increased, so have the prices associated with staying at an Airbnb. The following was posted on Twitter not long ago, and shows how the fees...
EconomyPosted by
BoardingArea

Has Airbnb Actually Been A Net Negative On Our Lives?

Has Airbnb Actually Been A Net Negative On Our Lives?. Airbnb hit the travel scene a little over a decade ago and pretty much exploded right off the bat. It wasn’t the first vacation rental type of site out there but it quickly became the most popular. Airbnb disrupted the travel world much like what Uber did for the cab industry. But as time has gone on the shine has kind of worn off both companies, especially during the pandemic. All of a sudden cabs are often cheaper, and easier to get, than Uber. Airbnb has been tacking fees on top of fees for their rentals to the point that they no longer are the deal they once were as well. I recently shared how fees have gotten out of control with Airbnb in Around the Web but it opened up Pandora’s box on something else. Something that has me wondering, has Airbnb actually been a net negative on our lives?
EconomyPosted by
MarketRealist

Are Airbnb's Fees Out of Control? Guests Think So

Airbnb has been in the spotlight lately and not because of its recent IPO at the end of 2020. Talk to anyone who has used the hospitality platform, and you’ll run into your fair share of horror stories. However, a recent viral tweet mentioned Airbnb’s fees, and users of the short-term rental service all agree that things are getting out of hand.
LifestyleAOL Corp

9 Rental Sites like Airbnb You May Not Know (but Definitely Should)

If the idea of staying in a cozy cabin, luxurious multi-bedroom house or sleek city apartment while on vacation is infinitely more appealing to you than a classic hotel stay, then it’s likely you have Airbnb bookmarked and ready to peruse any time wanderlust hits. But the app isn’t the only option for booking non-traditional accommodations. In fact, there are lots of rental sites like Airbnb that cater to all types of vacations, whether you’re visiting a big city or want to go way off the map. Here are nine other places to check out before your next trip for interesting rentals.