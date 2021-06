The last boxes of free food through the Farm to Families program will be given out on Wednesday, May 19, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2702 Hwy 29. N. in Alexandria. There is a limit of one box of food per family and three boxes of food per car, for those picking up food for others. Funded by the USDA, the program is open to anyone regardless of income or residency. It is available in 13 areas throughout central and northern Minnesota, and is organized as a drive-through for pre-packaged boxes of food.