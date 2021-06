CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Javier “Chicharito” Hernández continued his early season rampage with his Major League Soccer-leading seventh goal in the LA Galaxy's 2-0 victory over expansion Austin FC. Sebastian Lletget also scored in the first half for the Galaxy, who are off to a 4-1-0 start under new coach Greg Vanney. Chicharito has scored in each of their four victories. He slid between two Austin defenders to knock home a superb pass from Julian Araujo. Chicharito also had a penalty saved by Austin’s Brad Stuver in the first half of the first meeting between MLS’ newest team and the league’s record five-time champions.