I built a gym in my tiny backyard—here's how
Despite being a geek who likes interesting equipment, shiny objects, and cool gear (why do you think I write for Reviewed?), I've never been a fan of gyms. I like working out, but I can do without the constant pressure to sign up for personal training sessions, the skull-pounding house music that drowns out my own music, podcasts, or thoughts, the tiny towels that don't quite fit around my, ah, midsection, and the side-eye from the "I lift things up and put them down" crowd when I grab "only" the 25-pound dumbbells for bicep curls.