Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine headliners for 2022 Boston Calling festival at Harvard in Allston

Wicked Local
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot to worry, Boston music fans, Boston Calling has secured Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine for the 2022 rendition of its three-day music festival. The two bands were originally scheduled to top the bill in 2020 before the pandemic forced cancellation. Organizers also had to cancel the 2021 edition. In an announcement today, Boston Calling announced the return of the festival to Harvard's Athletic Complex in Allston for Memorial Day weekend in 2022, May 27-29.

www.wickedlocal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
