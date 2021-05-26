Cancel
MLB

Re: WE've already done the coot thing...it didn't work***

 28 days ago

Because the coot thing was about pretty much having tryouts in masses, then running players off that did not excel. Jack was having 2/3 guys get selected high enough in the MLB Draft every year, that they went ahead and signed with the pro team and never made it to Clemson. Then there was no AAAish tryouts to fill those holes, like at CooterU. This is how they made their run under Tanner. The one where Jack had CU right there, too, just lost by a run or two. Jack was obviously doing a better job than the lynch mob would like to admit. He refused to trade fundamentals for the exclusive long ball, now they scream fire the long ball, bring back small ball. Hth?

SportsSportsnet.ca

June 18: "We’re Having Fun, We’re Working Hard"

Ben & JD open up the program with a conversation about how it’s time for someone on the management side of the Blue Jays to step-up and address the media about their recent run of play (7:20). Sports Illustrated Sr. writer Chris Herring discusses who has the most to lose in the remainder of the NBA playoffs, and Kemba Walker being dealt by the Celtics to the Thunder (48:35). Coolbet Kris joins to do best bets and a cowards parlay (1:23:12). Finally, At The Letters' Ben Nicholson Smith shares his thoughts on the Jays' struggles (1:40:10).
MLBchatsports.com

Kempin’ ain’t easy, but Tony’s gotta do it

His OBP is crazy, his defense never lazy. So many walks that strikes don’t phase him. At some point, a hot streak crosses over the line into a breakout season, and Tony Kemp has to be getting close for the Oakland A’s. We’re nearly halfway through the 2021 campaign, and the utilityman is the second-most productive hitter in the first-place team’s lineup. He’s upped his walk rate from good to absurd between his expert eye, tiny strike zone, and ability to foul off pitches, and when he swings he’s making more useful contact than in past years.
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

A Grip on Sports: We’re sure the Mariners won’t be the only thing that will make us laugh and cry this weekend

A GRIP ON SPORTS • When we look outside on a day like this, we wonder whether anyone is reading what we are pounding out on the keyboard. It’s so beautiful, the idea of sitting in front of a computer seems foreign. Then we realize people read such columns on their phone all the time and such devices work even in the middle of the forest. So we soldier on, hoping our thoughts on sports aren’t interrupted by Pepe LePew’s third cousin or Boo Boo’s long-lost sibling.
MLBdailymagazine.news

Cubs' Kris Bryant all for sticky stuff rules: 'We were so stupid'

Bryant all for sticky stuff changes: 'We were so stupid' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant has noticed one difference during games since MLB began cracking down on sticky stuff, and it has nothing to do with spin rates. "I've just seen the umpires getting...
NFLletsbeardown.com

Nagy Has Message For Bears' Fans Regarding Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears were supposed to have a very interesting QB battle but that's been squashed. Just last week, Bears' head coach Matt Nagy told reporters that there was basically zero chance Justin Fields starts Week 1. That means Andy Dalton will be the Bears' Week 1 starter whether fans...
MLBTMZ.com

Dodgers Fan Wants Smoke from Padres Fan, Proceeds to Get Ass Beat

It's not just the Dodgers team getting beat down in San Diego ... a Dodgers fan got smacked around too!. Check out this video of a Dodgers fan in enemy territory during the team's road trip to San Diego. Unclear why the guy in the Clayton Kershaw jersey was so...
MLBDeadspin

All the foreign substance checks are doing is proving what babies baseball players are

We knew this already. We knew baseball players were a bunch of babies, because if you think about how they behave, there’s no other sport even close to having the level of pissbaby-dom that baseball does. Hell, let’s just go back a few days to that adorable Joey Votto story with that cute little girl who came to see him play in San Diego because he’s her favorite player. While it ended with heartwarming photos and videos, let’s not forget where it started. Votto lost his shit over a check-swing call. His first at-bat in one game of 162. It’s barely a ripple in the pond of a baseball season. Is it really worth losing your shit over? To that degree?
MLBchatsports.com

Wild night of baseball escalates until Sergio Romo drops his pants

Um, well, I guess I should start with Cleveland’s baseball team, even though you’re undoubtedly waiting to hear about that headline... For five innings, Eli Morgan pitched as well as anyone could have dreamed. After that, things did not go well. Chicago scored what felt like ten runs in the 6th, and it might as well have been, because Cleveland’s offense was invisible in 8 of the 9 innings Tuesday night.
MLBDallas News

Jon Daniels: Rangers have ‘a lot of work to do’ to become playoff-caliber team

Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels recently joined G-Bag Nation on 105.3 The Fan [KRLD-FM] to talk about the Rangers’ season. Here’s some of the highlights of that conversation, edited for clarity:. When should managers be publicly critical of players?. Jon Daniels: “I don’t think a manager or a...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Austin Allen sees some 'dude' potential from more Huskers this summer

Austin Allen knows the answers probably sound the same from any player asked about what he sees happening with the team during the summer. "Summer's a great time to show a lot of intensity," he said last week. "I'm not going to give you the same rah-rah, like, 'I like the way things are going.' We have the same intensity every summer. We want to win."