Re: WE've already done the coot thing...it didn't work***

Because the coot thing was about pretty much having tryouts in masses, then running players off that did not excel. Jack was having 2/3 guys get selected high enough in the MLB Draft every year, that they went ahead and signed with the pro team and never made it to Clemson. Then there was no AAAish tryouts to fill those holes, like at CooterU. This is how they made their run under Tanner. The one where Jack had CU right there, too, just lost by a run or two. Jack was obviously doing a better job than the lynch mob would like to admit. He refused to trade fundamentals for the exclusive long ball, now they scream fire the long ball, bring back small ball. Hth?