White House finalizing plans for Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth II

Prince William is said to have worked with Queen Elizabeth II to devise a plan to be the least close to his brother, Prince Harry, at the funeral of Prince Philip. These are images that have crossed the globe. Viewers around the world watched the Duke of Edinburgh’s moving farewell ceremony. The longtime husband of Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle, after spending several months in hospital. For the funeral, Prince Harry, exiled across the Atlantic with his wife and two children, made a brief return trip for the event. Before the ceremony, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince William and Harry will not walk side by side behind the coffin of their grandfather. A request expressly made by the monarch herself and the Duke of Cambridge confirms the Times, this Tuesday, June 22.