Book World: A cult seeks a few good men among hordes of toxic ones

I have been accused (by my wife) of buying countless numbers of books, many left unread. Some were expensive. The Japanese have a word for my condition, a word without an English equivalent which is “tsundoku.” Although I often read parts of books I buy, I still qualify for that title. All of my past sins have been expiated this past week when I finished reading Dr. Norman Rosenthal’s new book, entitled "Poetry Rx." It has rapidly become on my favorites. I have written about poetry before, but Rosenthal’s work has brought new context, understanding and greater appreciation for this artform. The format is unique and each of the fifty gemlike poems in this collection have all stood the test of time and appear in published anthologies. They are all relatively short, most fitting on a single page. In their conciseness they deliver their messages in the most efficient, effective, and beautiful way possible. The idea of this book is that poetry can not only inspire and delight, but can actually help you feel better, soothe your pain, and heal psychological wounds. In short, as the book’s title suggests, poetry can act as a kind of medicine.