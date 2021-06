Nazem Kadri will remain in the press box until at least Game 7 against the Vegas Golden Knights or into the second round should Colorado get that far. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman upheld Kadri’s 8-game suspension for an illegal hit to Blues’ defenseman Justin Faulk in Colorado’s first-round series with St. Louis today. The Avs forward last chance to have the ruling overturned is if an independent arbitrator rules in his favor. If not, the former Toronto Maple Leaf will have his suspension will stand.