Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

St. Vincent Announces 2021 Tour

By Noah Yo o
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Vincent has announced a 2021 tour. The run of shows supporting her latest album Daddy’s Home will begin with a concert at Thompson’s Point in Portland, Maine on September 3. It includes stops in Denver, Las Vegas, Chicago (for Pitchfork Music Festival 2021), Cleveland, and Detroit. St. Vincent will also be joined by Spoon and Mereba for select dates in California. Check out the full itinerary below.

pitchfork.com
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Brownstein
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Thompson S Point#Portland#Tickets#Detroit#Cleveland#Denver#Select Dates#Sale#Trailer#Sundance#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Retail
News Break
Music
Related
MusicBBC

St Vincent: 'Without music, I'd be dead'

At some point during the making of her latest album, St Vincent came up with a tune so tuneful that she couldn't get it out of her head. "For about 12 hours I thought, 'I've just written the best melody there ever was,'" says the musician, whose real name is Annie Clark.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home

With a strong psychedelic ‘70s flavor, St. Vincent seduces the ears with her sixth studio album titled Daddy’s Home. For this record, St. Vincent has unwound her angular and restrictive image for a more free-flowing experimental tone that tickles the nostalgic section of the brain with the usage of ‘70s funk, soul, with a touch of jazz. The album is filled with impressive soundscapes sprinkled with all kinds of tones and sounds perfectly blended with her signature aromatic vocals.
MusicA.V. Club

St. Vincent saunters into the past with the rakish tales of Daddy’s Home

There’s a self-conscious artifice that needs to be embraced in order to fully enter the world of St. Vincent’s dark and compelling new album, Daddy’s Home. In and of itself, this isn’t necessarily anything new: Annie Clark, the multi-hyphenated artist now six albums deep into her career under the St. Vincent moniker, has always had a chameleonic muse, adopting different personas and perspectives in her songwriting, most recently with the high-gloss, electronic-infused pop of 2017’s Masseduction, where she sometimes sounded as though she were broadcasting from a near-future dystopia. But with this latest record, she’s gone the opposite direction, back into the past, to conjure a vision of a time she’s only known through music and stories—the early ’70s in New York City. It’s a meticulous musical diorama, replete with striking figures and colorful, lurid narratives that blend reality and fiction, to engrossing effect. If Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea was PJ Harvey’s astute look at turn-of-the-millennium NYC as experienced through an outsider’s perspective, Daddy’s Home is an exacting facsimile of a world that mostly existed through mythmaking; a city long vanished, now lushly reassembled from the mind of an exacting artist.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Black Keys, St. Vincent among hot new albums

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Black Keys, “Delta Kreme” (Nonesuch) On their 10th studio album, the Ohio duo (and veteran Outside Lands festival headliners) are paying homage to the Mississippi hill country blues that has served as a guiding light throughout the Black Keys’ illustrious career. Recorded at...
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

St. Vincent Brings the Sounds of the '70s Home on a Mellower, Emotionally Richer 'Daddy's Home': Album Review

For St. Vincent, “home” is a relative thing; she doesn’t often touch exactly the same base, musically, and no one will ever accuse her of making the same album twice. So if you loved the exquisitely visceral, electronic tension of 2017’s “Masseduction” and its nearly operatic art-rock heights, prepare for something entirely on “Daddy’s Home.” If you’re a fan, you’ve probably already done that happy prep work, given that she already teased months back that she’d be exploring 1970 influences like Stevie Wonder this time around. Add a dash of Sly and the Family Stone and “Daddy” should be, like, a family affair, right?
Saint Vincent, MNzapgossip.com

St Vincent: ‘Work and luck are keys to success’

St Vincent says “work and luck” are the keys to success. The 38-year-old singer/songwriter acknowledged that many talented people don’t succeed in the music industry and says all successes come with a measure of luck. When asked by the Financial Times newspaper, “Ambition or talent: which matters more to success?”,...
MusicDaily Californian

St. Vincent’s down, out but album, ‘Daddy’s Home,’ points upward

There is something about period pieces that sets the spirit free. Costume dramas are celebrated every year in cinema, but what about in music? Can an album also be a period piece, or is it just a gimmick, a nostalgic attempt to resuscitate a bygone sound?. Annie Clark, otherwise known...
MusicThe Quietus

Lights Are Much Brighter There: Daddy's Home By St. Vincent

St. Vincent's new album wants to be loose and gritty and bluesy and dirty. It's not that. But it's still great, finds Eve Willis. There is a certain kind of person who thinks that living in New York is an adequate substitute for a personality. Once every five years, Olivia Laing logs on from Surrey to suck the life out of the work of a slew of long-dead New York-based artists and remind us that she, too, was briefly unhappy there. Fran Lebowitz – bad-tempered, chic – tortures her audience with a high budget seven-parter for Netflix (Netflix!) where she gripes and gripes from her Chelsea condo that when the '70s ended, the fun did too.
MusicThe Spokesman-Review

St. Vincent’s ‘Daddy’s Home’ draws from many sources

“Daddy’s Home,” the latest album by St. Vincent, which is being released on Friday, reveals how much of an impact her father’s record collection had on the daring singer-songwriter. The leadoff track, the haunting funk of “Pay Your Way in Pain,” sets the playful, groove-laden tone. St. Vincent, aka Annie...
Musicinews.co.uk

St Vincent, Daddy’s Home review: An oddly impersonal family affair

“Who am I trying to be?” St Vincent, aka Annie Clark, asks on the gospel choir-backed “The Melting of the Sun”. It is a timely question, given her new album has made a stylistic U-turn from the spiky, sterile digi-punk of her self-titled album and 2017’s Masseduction to louche, groove-laden funk-pop.
MusicBillboard

St. Vincent’s New LP 'Daddy’s Home' Comes Knocking: Stream It Now

St. Vincent’s sixth and latest album Daddy’s Home came knocking at the stroke of midnight. The alternative pop artist (real name Annie Clark captures a jazzy, '70s-era NYC vibe on the new set, for which she winds back the clock with her blonde, bobbed wig cut with glamorous bangs. Ahead...
MusicPosted by
The Independent

St Vincent review, Daddy’s Home: Artist finds new strength in barefooted Seventies soul

“Yeah, but can you do it sleazier?” That’s what Annie Clark, aka St Vincent, kept telling the musicians with whom she recorded her sixth studio album. And oh boy, did they deliver. Channelling the slinky-seedy grooves of Seventies New York, they’ve created a soul-sodden soundscape you can sink into like a velveteen bean bag. Ideally while slugging a retro cocktail you’ve stirred with a cold stiletto. Daddy’s Home is a surprisingly squishy album from a guitar virtuoso who’s spent the past decade making increasingly hard-edged songs. When I spoke to her back in 2014, she described making music as a means of externalising her inner chaos by thrashing out...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

St. Vincent Launches WSTV Radio Show on Apple Music

St. Vincent has announced a new radio station on Apple Music. It’s titled WSTV Radio, with Annie Clark taking on a the persona of a New York City radio DJ in the 1970s. The first episode airs today (June 4) at 3 p.m. Eastern. The new show follows Clark’s previous Apple endeavor St. Vincent’s Mixtape Delivery Service.
Musicinsideradio.com

News Bites: St. Vincent, KYRS, Kevin “Slow Jammin’” James, The MaxxKonnect Group.

..St. Vincent (Annie Clark) expands her presence on Apple Music with the debut of “WSTV Radio” that has the singer, songwriter and producer playing the character of a 1970s-era New York City disc jockey. “On WSTV Radio, I take a little acid-trip back in time with a smooth voice and all the coolest new (old) tunes,” she said a release. “It is a lot of fun (for me, at least.) Enjoy.” Pitchfork reports that the latest project follows Apple Music’s “St. Vincent’s Mixtape Delivery Service.”
MusicLas Vegas Weekly

Big This Week: Wiz Khalifa and Future at Drai’s, St. Vincent and more

Lots of live entertainment options are returning to the Vegas Valley, but there’s only one place for great music combined with real live shark watching. The Golden Nugget’s pool complex kicks off the new Honky Tonk at the Tank summer concert series Saturday with local rockabilly-blues outfit the Rhyolite Sound, and the pool, hot tub and shark tank will be fully operational during the free show. June 5, 8:30 p.m. Golden Nugget, 702-385-7111. –Brock Radke.
Musicwfpk.org

Out Today: St. Vincent, Black Keys, J. Cole, Jorja Smith

It’s Friday, and new music is upon us! St. Vincent released her seventh studio album today. The new album, titled Daddy’s Home, follows 2017’s Masseducation, and was written in the wake of her father’s release from prison in 2019. The 14-track LP is available now. The Black Keys released their...
Portland, ORJamBase

Sleater-Kinney Releases ‘Method’ Single

Sleater-Kinney previewed their new album Path Of Wellness by sharing the single “Method” along with an accompanying lyric video. Path Of Wellness is due out this Friday, June 11 via Mom+Pop. “The song is a scrappy plea for tenderness, a grasp at vulnerability in times that require toughness and armor,”...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Thundercat Announces 2021 Tour With Channel Tres

Thundercat has announced a North American tour this fall behind his Grammy-winning album It Is What It Is. After a series of festival dates, he’ll head across North America this fall with Channel Tres. Find the dates below. Thundercat is performing at the 2021 Pitchfork Music Festival, which takes place...
Minneapolis, MNantiMUSIC

Architects Announce North American Tour

Architects have announced that they will be crossing the pond this fall to launch a North American headline tour and an appearance at the Welcome to Rockville festival. The tour is scheduled to begin on November 2nd in Los Angeles at The Novo and will be concluding December 2nd in Minneapolis, MN at the famed venue First Avenue.