Mt. Pleasant High School (MPHS) will be putting on their spring play at the Arts Pavilion in Island Park. MPHS will be putting on the play '26 Pebbles' by Eric Ulloa and was set to be performed at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 13 with Friday, May 14 reserved as a make-up performance day should either of the performances be rained out.