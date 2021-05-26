A new friend: Larry Borom embodies a fresh mauling attitude for the Bears
Success at quarterback often goes hand in hand with success at offensive tackle. It is rare, though not unheard of, to see a star quarterback thrive without having his book-ends solidified. He does, after all, have little time if the edges of the pocket are continually condensed. If you’re a general manager and you’re staking out your future in a young passer, it would not be a stretch to call a lack of tackle investment malpractice.www.chatsports.com