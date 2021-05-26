Iberville opens flood gates to drain Spanish Lake basin

Effective: 2021-06-06 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Iberville The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Central Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 1151 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Streeet flooding and ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas will be possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, St. Gabriel, Walker, Livingston, Sorrento, French Settlement, Albany, Port Vincent, Shenandoah, Old Jefferson, Watson, Prairieville, Westminster and Geismar. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.