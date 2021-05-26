Cancel
Iberville Parish, LA

Iberville opens flood gates to drain Spanish Lake basin

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIBERVILLE PARISH - On Wednesday morning, Iberville Parish leaders say levels in Bayou Manchac have dropped enough to open all three flood gates to drain the Spanish Lake basin. Officials say all three flood gates are open now and residents in Prairieville, St. Gabriel and Geismar should begin to start...

www.wbrz.com
Geismar, LA
Prairieville, LA
Louisiana Government
