Famitsu: Super Smash Bros creator Masahiro Sakurai is now considering early retirement

Super Smash Bros creator Masahiro Sakurai has said in his latest Famitsu column that he is considering early retirement. Mr. Sakurai says that he plans to end his popular Famitsu column “this year at the latest” after the release of Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s last two fighters. He went on to say that “Everything must come to an end at some point. He then added that he feels “it’s okay to work as hard as I can right now, while I can, even if it makes me very busy.” However, he went on to say that it “doesn’t mean that he won’t be involved in game-related work in the future.”