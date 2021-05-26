Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl for Switch coming 19th November and Pokemon Legends: Arceus coming 28th January 2022

The Pokemon Company released its annual sales figures for the first time ever, revealing its sales and profit levels during a record-breaking 2020. Kanpo, the official gazette of the Japanese government, posted The Pokemon Company's sales figures and profits earlier today for the first time, revealing that the company had over $1.1 billion in sales in 2020. While The Pokemon Company has disclosed its net profits for the gazette in years past, this is the first time that we have actual sales figures for The Pokemon Company ever. Additionally, The Pokemon Company reported $254 million in operating profits and $170 million in net profits, the latter of which is the highest ever reported by The Pokemon Company. Compared to last year's net profits, The Pokemon Company saw a 21.2% increase in net profit year over year.