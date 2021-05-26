Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl for Switch coming 19th November and Pokemon Legends: Arceus coming 28th January 2022

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig news, Trainers! The Pokémon Company International today unveiled the release dates for the next installments of the highly anticipated Pokémon video games available exclusively on Nintendo Switch systems. November 19, 2021 marks the launch of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, with Pokémon Legends: Arceus launching not far behind on January 28, 2022.

mynintendonews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legendary Adventure#Nintendo Games#Adventure Games#Pok Mon Home#Nintendo Ds#Pok Dex#The Pokemon Company#Pok Mon Diamond Version#Pok Mon Legends#November#Nintendo Switch Systems#Feature#Rpg Elements#Faithful Remakes#Today#Mount Coronet#Source#Trainers#Sinnoh#Palkia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Pokemon
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesgamerant.com

Pokemon GO: How to Get Unown

There are currently hundreds of different Pokemon for players to freely find and evolve in Pokemon GO. While more are being rolled out via different events, there are some that have been in the game for quite some time that are still difficult to find. One of these Pokemon is Unown.
PhotographyIGN

New Pokemon Snap Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's New Pokemon Snap Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about finding and photographing Torchic in four distinct scenes that Professor Mirror will grade between one and four stars. Looking for something specific? Click the links below to jump to... Need a...
Video Gamestwoaveragegamers.com

Open-World Pokemon Adventure in Legends: Arceus | Tag Roundup #100

What better way to cap off 100 rounds of the roundup than with the announcement of an open-world Pokemon game? Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the officially licensed Pokemon game that millions of fans have been looking for. It’ll hit the Nintendo Switch early next year. If you want even more...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Earn Mienfoo in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO trainers can now earn Mienfoo through the GO Battle League. What better way for a fighting-type to make their debut than as a guaranteed reward for the toughest Pokemon GO Battle League trainers? For the duration of GO Battle Season 8, trainers will have multiple opportunities to encounter the "Martial Arts" Pokemon as they continue to rank up through the League. We've broken down exactly what they need to do in order to add this Pokemon and its evolved form to their team.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokemon GO Season of Discovery Egg Changes Explained

Niantic Labs has announced the next content season in Pokemon GO—the Season of Discovery. Trainers are in for a world of—well—discovery this upcoming season. Several aspects of the game are about to undergo a few tweaks to fit the latest content, including raid boss lists, wild encounters, PokeStop research tasks, and even egg groups. We've uncovered all the additional changes coming to eggs, egg hatching, and egg groups in the Season of Discovery.
Video GamesComicBook

The Pokemon Company Had Record-Breaking Sales in 2020

The Pokemon Company released its annual sales figures for the first time ever, revealing its sales and profit levels during a record-breaking 2020. Kanpo, the official gazette of the Japanese government, posted The Pokemon Company's sales figures and profits earlier today for the first time, revealing that the company had over $1.1 billion in sales in 2020. While The Pokemon Company has disclosed its net profits for the gazette in years past, this is the first time that we have actual sales figures for The Pokemon Company ever. Additionally, The Pokemon Company reported $254 million in operating profits and $170 million in net profits, the latter of which is the highest ever reported by The Pokemon Company. Compared to last year's net profits, The Pokemon Company saw a 21.2% increase in net profit year over year.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Crysis Remastered Trilogy announced, coming to Switch

Crysis Remastered Trilogy is on the way to Switch, Crytek has announced. The package will launch this fall. Switch already has one Crysis game in the form of Crysis Remastered. The console will now also be getting Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered. Here’s some information about Crysis Remastered...
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Pokemon GO Fest Coming This July 17-18

Recently, The Pokémon Company announced the dates for the Pokémon GO Fest for July 17-18. Since the game’s beginning, this Fest is an annual event held by Niantic and The Pokémon Company which gives players exclusive opportunities and events during the celebration. While players do have to purchase tickets to take part in special events for the Fest, this year to celebrate the mobile game’s fifth anniversary the game will only be $5 dollars instead of $14.99.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Chubbins remake Rotund Takeoff coming to Switch this month

Dahku has announced that their precision platformer Rotund Takeoff will be arriving on the Switch eShop on June 17. Check out an overview and trailer below. June 17th, 2021, two-brother team Dahku will release Rotund Takeoff on Nintendo SwitchTM for the Americas, Europe/Australia, and Japan. It’s a hardcore “die-and-retry” precision platformer in the vein of Super Meat Boy and Celeste, but with an emphasis on speed as you bounce through strange worlds of intangible terrain.
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go June 2021 Raid Hour Schedule

The Raid Hour event happens every Wednesday of the month for one hour and it features Pokemon that are new, rare, or if a Legendary/Mythical Pokemon is available at that moment. Usually, the event is held for one hour, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time on a Wednesday....
Video GamesDestructoid

Spelunker HD is coming to PS4 and Switch

Spelunker is often considered a legendary kusoge, but I actually quite like it. It’s a mean, brutal game, but once you get its mechanics, you can speak at its level. Spelunker HD was an outstanding attempt to capture and expand on those mechanics. It’s faithful to the spirit of the Famicom port, as unforgiving as it is.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Go June Limited Research tasks and rewards

A brand new season has begun in Pokemon Go, and there’s a new set of Limited Research for players to complete and potentially earn a Shiny Galarian Ponyta encounter. When players open Pokemon Go’s Today View at the beginning of the Season of Discovery, they may be surprised to notice a ‘Limited Research’ appear with a list of tasks and rewards to be completed by a set date and time.
Posted by
Auriane Alix

I’m Kind of a Pokemon Trainer

I catch Wordasaurs hidden in the grass. I could have written this in my Pikachu onesie. The picture would have been complete. Except I don’t have it handy. Too bad. Reminder: Pokémon trainers walk around the fields with pockets full of Poké balls — special little capsules designed to be thrown at fantasy creatures, and catch them.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Giovanni Shadow Pokemon Counters June 2021

The Team Go Rocket Boss Giovanni is not an easy task to complete and beating Giovanni and his Shadow Pokemon line-ups will require special skills, the best counters, and of course a little bit of luck. The Team Go Rocket Boss Giovanni will have Shadow Zapdos starting from June 1,...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake leak reveals details on next trailer

The Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes are just a few months away from release, but that hasn’t stopped the leaks from flowing. Pokemon fans had heard rumblings and rumors online about a possible Diamond and Pearl remake, so when this was confirmed, the monster-collecting fandom went into overdrive.However, this hype was quickly tempered when the eagerly anticipated Sinnoh remakes were shown off at the Pokemon Presents conference. Instead of featuring similar visuals to that of Sword/Shield and the Let’s Go games, the remakes went for a very different approach.
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Go Reveals Slowpoke Event Details

Pokemon Go has provided players with additional details about its upcoming Slowpoke event, which will add the Galarian variant of Slowpoke to the game as well as Mega Slowbro. The event will launch on June 8th and run through June 13th, and will feature various Poison-type Pokemon appearing more frequently in the wild and in raids. That's a good thing, as players can only evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro by catching 30 Poison-type Pokemon while Galarian Slowpoke is their buddy. Pokemon Go also confirmed that Galarian Slowking won't appear in the game as part of this event.