Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl for Switch coming 19th November and Pokemon Legends: Arceus coming 28th January 2022
Big news, Trainers! The Pokémon Company International today unveiled the release dates for the next installments of the highly anticipated Pokémon video games available exclusively on Nintendo Switch systems. November 19, 2021 marks the launch of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, with Pokémon Legends: Arceus launching not far behind on January 28, 2022.