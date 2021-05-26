Man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for 2014 Long Beach slaying

The Gov. George Deukmejian Courthouse in Long Beach on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A Compton man pleaded no contest Tuesday to first-degree murder for the 2014 shooting death of a man in Long Beach.

