Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

Man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for 2014 Long Beach slaying

By City News Service
Posted by 
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CYpFH_0aC0uniH00
The Gov. George Deukmejian Courthouse in Long Beach on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A Compton man pleaded no contest Tuesday to first-degree murder for the 2014 shooting death of a man in Long Beach.

Support our journalism.

Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Compton, CA
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Compton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#Hyperlocal News#Man#First Degree Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Authorities identify man killed in North Long Beach shooting

Authorities today identified a man who was fatally shot in Long Beach during a confrontation with two assailants who were still being sought. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Long Beach police search for missing woman with medical conditions

The Long Beach Police Department on Monday asked for the public’s help in locating a 36-year-old woman with medical conditions. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Gardena, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

After apparently random beating at Gardena Gas station, suspect arrested in Long Beach

A man who was seen on surveillance video attacking a woman for no apparent reason at a Gardena gas station, inflicting facial and head injuries, was in custody this morning. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Man walking in Central Long Beach neighborhood wounded in shooting

A man was shot while he was walking outside in a neighborhood in Central Long Beach early Saturday morning, police said. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Man arrested on suspicion of shooting 19-year-woman he was dating, police say

Long Beach police say they’ve arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder for shooting a 19-year-old woman at a Rose Park apartment building Wednesday night. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Man stabbed near shopping plaza in Bixby Knolls, police say

A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed near a shopping plaza in Bixby Knolls Saturday afternoon. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Gunman climbs into car, pistol-whips victim during robbery, Long Beach police say

A robber climbed into his victim’s car and pistol-whipped him late Thursday night in North Long Beach, according to authorities. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Man charged with murdering Long Beach father outside homeless encampment

Prosecutors on Tuesday filed a murder charge against the man accused of stabbing a 31-year-old father to death after an argument near a homeless encampment in April. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Firefighters take down half-acre brush fire in East Long Beach

Firefighters kocked down a blaze in East Long Beach Sunday morning, according to authorities. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Homicide detectives investigating after young woman critically wounded in Rose Park shooting

Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Man found shot inside car in North Long Beach dies at hospital, police say

A man who was found shot in a vehicle near the Coolidge Triangle neighborhood in North Long Beach Friday evening died at a local hospital, police announced Saturday. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

One wounded in pair of overnight shootings, police say

One person was wounded following two separate early morning shootings Thursday, according to authorities. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.