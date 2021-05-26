Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Deadline to contact FEMA about housing needs is Friday, May 28

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gM9gt_0aC0uelk00

Louisiana residents who registered for federal assistance after hurricanes Laura and Delta and still need a place to live have until this Friday, May 28 to contact FEMA.

Applicants are asked to call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should alert FEMA as to the specific number assigned to that service.

FEMA says it is currently working on housing approximately 400 families who remain on the list of applicants eligible for direct temporary housing.

Eligible applicants are those who lived in one of the twelve parishes designated for the Direct Temporary Housing program and are homeowners or renters whose homes were destroyed or had major damage based on the FEMA determination.

According to FEMA, this means the home was ruled a total loss or damaged structurally and is not safe, sanitary and functional to live in as a result of hurricanes Laura or Delta.

Designated parishes are Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, Vermilion and Vernon.

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit fema.gov/disaster/4559 .

For the latest information on information on Hurricane Delta, visit fema.gov/disaster/4570 .

Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 .

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KATC News

KATC News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jefferson Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fema Region#Hurricanes#Housing Assistance#Federal Assistance#Homeowners#The Fema Helpline#Innocaption#Captel#Hurricane Laura#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe#Acadia#Facebook Follow#Contact Fema#Eligible Applicants#Designated Parishes#Louisiana Residents#Renters#Calcasieu#Hurricane Delta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Housing
Related
EconomyPosted by
KATC News

FEMA offers tips and info for hurricane season

Hurricane season has begun, but Louisiana residents need to know about flood insurance and contractor fraud year-round. To that end, FEMA and the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are offering the following information on contractor fraud; tips on hiring a contractor; and myths about flood insurance.
Danville, VAWSLS

Deadline approaching to apply for FEMA ice storm damage reimbursements

SOUTHSIDE, Va. – Local communities are still trying to recover from damaging ice storms in February and applications to receive federal help are due Wednesday. The money was made available through FEMA’s federal disaster assistance program to recoup costs of labor, vehicles, materials and contractors needed to clean up after those ice storms caused widespread damage.
Gillespie County, TXFredericksburg Standard

Deadline for GCAD property appraisal appeals is Friday

Property owners who disagree with the appraised value of their property, the exemptions, or any other action by the appraisal district have the right to appeal to the Gillespie County Appraisal Review Board (ARB). If a taxpayer wishes to protest their appraised value, denial of an exemption, denial of a...
Real Estatesausalito.gov

Application Deadline Extended for Housing Element Committee

The deadline to apply to become a member of the Housing Element Advisory Committee has been extended to June 8. The extension was made so that a postcard encouraging applications could be sent to every residence in Sausalito. Postcards will begin arriving the weekend of May 29. Members of the...
Cook, MNcook.mn.us

Transportation Needs Survey Deadline Extended to Saturday

June 8, 2021 – In order to allow additional time for county residents to complete the Assessing Access to Health Care Services survey, and provide an opportunity for submission of paper surveys, Cook County Public Health and Human Services has extended the deadline for the survey to Saturday, June 12.
New City, NYrocklandgov.com

Housing and Community Development Needs

New City, NY, - Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Office of Community Development Assistant Director Maria Frank announce two public meetings related to the 2020 – 2024 Rockland County Consolidated Plan which must be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). “We need the opinion...
Politicspictouadvocate.com

Deadline Monday to resolve house dispute

The owner of a dilapidated dwelling on Kempt Street in Pictou has until Monday to either rebuild it or demolish it. Town council passed an amended motion that added a consent order to the previous stop work and demolition orders during a brief special meeting that followed a protracted public hearing on Monday.
Blaine County, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Housing needs drastic action

The housing shortage is no less threatening to our mountain towns than a wildfire. Every city government in Blaine County should treat the shortage as a crisis in order to fix the problem quickly. Elected officials should declare a housing emergency and take measures to combat it, including the suspension...
Missouri Statekzimksim.com

Missouri House Members Hear Details about Major Broadband Needs

State officials say Missouri ranks in the bottom five for access to low-cost internet. A Missouri House interim committee held its first hearing yesterday in Jefferson City on the broadband issue, and learned that only 55 percent of Missourians have access to a low-cost internet plan. Committee Chairman Louis Riggs said affordability is a barrier to access.
Lincoln County, ORNewport News-Times

The unemployed need housing, not resorts

“STRs have snuck into our neighborhoods under cover of a business license that should not have ever been allowed.” — 15neighborhoods. Families with children rely on essential workers. Essential workers include teachers and all who staff our school district: bus drivers, maintenance and landscaping staff, library staff, parent volunteers, after-school and summer program staff, administrative staff, food service workers and school board volunteers.