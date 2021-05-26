Deadline to contact FEMA about housing needs is Friday, May 28

Louisiana residents who registered for federal assistance after hurricanes Laura and Delta and still need a place to live have until this Friday, May 28 to contact FEMA.

Applicants are asked to call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should alert FEMA as to the specific number assigned to that service.

FEMA says it is currently working on housing approximately 400 families who remain on the list of applicants eligible for direct temporary housing.

Eligible applicants are those who lived in one of the twelve parishes designated for the Direct Temporary Housing program and are homeowners or renters whose homes were destroyed or had major damage based on the FEMA determination.

According to FEMA, this means the home was ruled a total loss or damaged structurally and is not safe, sanitary and functional to live in as a result of hurricanes Laura or Delta.

Designated parishes are Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, Vermilion and Vernon.

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit fema.gov/disaster/4559 .

For the latest information on information on Hurricane Delta, visit fema.gov/disaster/4570 .

Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 .

