Few women's outfit choices were as consequential as Princess Diana's. That's why it comes as a surprise that one of the famous royal's most iconic outfits was chosen, essentially, by fluke. After getting married in St Paul's Cathedral, Diana wore a peach suit with ruffle detail when she left on her honeymoon with Prince Charles. The pink ensemble was crafted by the designers at Bellville Sassoon, who almost did not let her enter their store.