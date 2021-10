UMPI - 1 vs Rhode Island - 3: 25-14, 19-25, 25-15, 25-19 How it happened: The Panthers took the lead early in the first set and not looking back, despite a mid-set run by the Owls. In the second set, the Owls took a slight lead early and answered each point by the Panthers to keep the lead and winning the second set. The third and fourth sets both started with an early lead for the Panthers, while UMPI fought back, a couple late game runs finished each set with a Panthers victory.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 12 DAYS AGO