Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Greece's Reopening Opens Door Again for Skilled Digital Nomads

By The National Herald
thenationalherald.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS -- Right behind tourists who are expected to come in greater numbers this summer to Greece will be digital nomads, people with special skills that let them work on computers remotely from anywhere in the world, the New Democracy government wanting to lure more. Greece opened to tourists with...

www.thenationalherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Bulgaria#Ireland#European Borders#Skilled Workers#Eu Countries#European Countries#New Democracy#Covid#Parliament#Greeks#The European Union#Euronews#Digital Nomads#International Borders#Remote Workers#Tourists#Foreign Countries#Country#Foreigners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Euro
Related
LifestylePosted by
AFP

'Beautiful gift': How Croatia is luring digital nomads

Melissa Paul described it as a "beautiful gift" when she became Croatia's first official digital nomad earlier this year, benefiting from a visa scheme that the country hopes will help promote its pandemic-hit travel industry. For Melissa Paul, the visa was her last option.
Public Healthdistincttoday.net

EU lawmakers approve COVID passport ahead of summer tourist season

European Union lawmakers Wednesday endorsed a new travel certificate that will allow people to move between the bloc’s member countries without having to quarantine or undergo extra coronavirus tests, just in time for the summer tourist season. The widely awaited certificate is aimed at saving Europe’s travel industry and prime...
Travelraleightimes.com

EU Parliament Approves Digital COVID-19 Travel Certificate

The European Parliament gave final approval Wednesday to the COVID-19 digital certificate - a smart phone app that European Union citizens can use to travel freely among European countries without having to quarantine or undergo extra tests. The regulations governing the use of the document were adopted in two votes...
Worldthepaypers.com

New digital KYC platform launched in Greece

The Greek Ministry of Digital Governance has launched a new digital KYC platform in the context of the Greek Government’s initiative on digitising some bureaucratic procedures. The platform is called ‘Introduce yourself - KYC (Know Your Customer)’ and has been designed and implemented by the Ministry of Digital Governance. The...
Economyphilenews.com

Cyprus’ more guarded response to global deal on corporate tax

A global deal on corporate tax looks set to bring to a climax a deep-seated European Union battle, pitting large members Germany, France and Italy against Cyprus, Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Although the smaller EU partners at the centre of a years-long struggle over their favourable tax regimes, welcomed...
Industryphoenixherald.com

Ryanair asks EU to stop Italy subsidizing new Alitalia

Ryanair will appeal against the Italian government's funding of the new government-owned Italian airline that is to replace Alitalia. Italy is close to an agreement with the European Commission to launch Italia Trasporto Aereo, which will replace Alitalia. Ryanair, which would like to take over Alitalia's airport slots, has urged...
Aerospace & DefenseBreaking Defense

Egypt’s Rafale Opens Door To More French, European Deals

BEIRUT: Egypt’s latest agreement to buy 30 new Rafale jets will open prospects for other arms deals with France, experts tell Breaking Defense. “As part of the same agreement, Egypt will probably acquire additional military equipment including FalconEye observation satellite and A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft manufactured by Airbus,” military researcher and defense analyst at the Arab Forum for Policy Analysis in Cairo Mohammad Al-Kenany told me.
Politicsmagazinebuzz.com

Swedes speak of the European Union: good but no more

Every year, the SOM Institute at the University of Gothenburg conducts a major opinion poll on Swedes’ views of the European Union. This year’s edition The trend confirms that Swedes are increasingly in favor of EU membership and that Sweden’s withdrawal from the EU is a bad proposition. We are...
TravelPosted by
newschain

EU Lawmakers Endorse COVID Travel Certificate

European Union lawmakers endorsed a new travel certificate Wednesday that will allow people to move between European countries without having to quarantine or undergo extra coronavirus tests, paving the way for the pass to start in time for summer.The widely awaited certificate is aimed at saving Europe's travel industry and prime tourist sites from another disastrous vacation season. Key travel destinations like Greece have led the drive to have the certificate, which will have both paper and digital forms, rapidly introduced.Several EU countries have already begun using the system, including Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece and Poland.Right now, traveling in the EU's 27 nations is a trial for tourists and airlines alike. Countries have various COVID-19 traffic-light systems, where those in green are considered safe and those in red to be avoided. But each nation is applying different rules and standards, making travel confusing for all.The new regulations governing the vaccine certificates were adopted in two votes at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. Rules for EU citizens were passed 546 to 93, with 51 abstentions. Those for people from outside the bloc passed 553 to 91, with 46 abstentions.The vote must still be rubber-stamped by EU nations, but that's likely a formality.It means that beginning July 1 for 12 months, all EU countries must recognize the vaccine certificate. They will be issued free and certify that a person has either been fully vaccinated against the virus, has recently tested negative or has recovered from the disease.The rules will not be heavily enforced for six weeks to allow countries to prepare.The passes will be issued by individual nations, not from a centralized European system. They will contain a QR code with advanced security features. Personal data will not be shared with other countries.Spanish Socialist lawmaker Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar, who chaperoned the votes through parliament, said, "EU states are encouraged to refrain from imposing further restrictions, unless strictly necessary and proportionate."People coming from outside the EU, the overwhelming majority of whom should be vaccinated to enter, will be able to get a certificate if they can convince authorities in the EU country they enter that they qualify for one.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
TravelNew York Post

EU lawmakers OK virus pass, boosting summer travel hopes

BRUSSELS— European Union lawmakers on Wednesday endorsed a new travel certificate that will allow people to move between European countries without having to quarantine or undergo extra coronavirus tests, paving the way for the pass to start in time for summer. The widely awaited certificate is aimed at saving Europe’s...
Lifestylenwaonline.com

EU plans certificate for return of tourists

BRUSSELS -- European Union lawmakers on Wednesday endorsed a new travel certificate that will allow people to move between European countries without having to quarantine or undergo extra coronavirus tests, paving the way for the pass to start in time for summer. The widely awaited certificate is aimed at saving...
EconomyWRAL

Western Balkan leaders pleased with EU investment plan

TIRANA, Albania — Western Balkan leaders meeting in the Albanian capital Tirana Thursday voiced satisfaction with a large investment plan announced for the region by the European Union — which they all hope to join some day. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama described the investment plan as the EU's "greatest...
Internetceoworld.biz

Digital Nomads: A trend that will rise in the upcoming years

Although there are not a lot of surveys available about the number of digital nomads nowadays, someone can easily come to the conclusion that this trend has a rising course lately, mainly due to the special conditions created by the pandemic. Digital Nomads are the people who work remotely from...
PoliticsMiddletown Press

Greece willing to back 'positive' EU agenda for Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister said Friday that his government is willing to back the European Union’s “positive” agenda for relations with Turkey, signaling a further easing of tension between the neighboring countries. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is due to meet Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip...
Middle Eastgreekcitytimes.com

Turkey once again calls on Greece to demilitarise islands

Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has reiterated his country’s demand that Greece demilitarises its Aegean islands off the Turkish coast. “We [base our demand] on international law. What does the Treaty of Lausanne say? They cannot militarize the islands. As you can see, they have done so,” Akar said in an interview with Hurriyet newspaper.
TravelCaymanmama.com

EU Covid-19 ‘vaccine passports’: How they work, and who’s eligible

(CNN) — How travel will look in the near future is the question on everyone’s lips, and as Europe begins to reopen its borders to travelers from outside the continent, the European Union has announced the launch of its EU Digital Covid Certificate — set to allow freedom of movement around the bloc.
EuropeTimes Daily

EU lawmakers say Morocco put children's lives at risk

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers on Thursday accused Morocco of endangering the lives of children in an attempt to put political pressure on Spain, after thousands of people crossed into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta last month. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
Public Healthmediarunsearch.co.uk

The European Union will get the digital certificate for covid-19

The European Parliament has authorized the use of the European Union’s Covid digital certificate, with which tourists will be able to move without restrictions between the 27 community countries from July 1, in the high summer season. The document establishes whether the citizen has been vaccinated, passed Covid-19, or tested negative for the disease shortly before embarking on the journey.