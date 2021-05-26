Kim Kardashian Failed Her First Year Law Student Exam

Kim Kardashian used ‘National Daughters Day’ to reflect on her wild teenage days, including the time she got grounded when Kourtney Kardashian stole their mom’s car. Kim Kardashian, 40, took to Instagram on Sunday (Sept. 26) to celebrate National Daughters Day by hilariously calling out sister Kourtney Kardashian, 42, for causing trouble when the girls were teenagers. The SKIMS founder shared a series of throwback photos from her teenage days in the 1990s and said the pics in the post — which she dedicated to mom Kris Jenner, 65, and her daughters North West, 9, and Chicago West, 3 — were taken while Kim and Kourtney were grounded, all due to Kourtney’s actions!
