Kim Kardashian Failed Her First Year Law Student Exam

It’s a tale as old as time; your toddler is just so adorable and kissable you just can’t get enough. But if they know you want a little snuggle, they have no time for you. Suddenly they’re the cool guy at the club who looks right through you like you don’t exist. Such is life with a toddler. Especially if there’s a television around. This is true even for Kim Kardashian, who just wanted a little snuggle with 2-year-old Psalm but he was too busy sucking his thumb and looking right through her. Typical.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO