German luxury carmaker Audi said Tuesday it will stop manufacturing diesel and petrol cars by 2033 as part of an industry-wide pivot towards more environmentally friendly electric cars. "Audi is ready to make its decisive and powerful move into the electric age," CEO Markus Duesmann said in a statement. Starting in 2026, Audi plans to only launch new all-electric car models, while "gradually phasing out" production of internal combustion engines until 2033. However, strong demand in China could see Audi's local partners there continue to manufacture combustion engine cars beyond 2033, he added.