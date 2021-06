Ronnie Oneal, the Florida man who served as his own lawyer, screamed at jurors and grilled his own son on the stand, was convicted Monday night of murdering his girlfriend and their 9-year-old daughter. Oneal, 32, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated child abuse, one count of arson and one count of resisting ...