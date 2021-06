After the Easter break, when retail and public buildings reopened, my team and I decided to return to the office. We opted to work a core Monday to Wednesday in the office, used just half our space to ensure social distancing, installed screens and organised lateral flow tests. Other organisations are now in the throes of returning to the office or contemplating doing so. So what have I learned from my experience and the considerable data we have gathered at WorkL on how the near future may look?