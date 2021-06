Plans for a season 2 to Jupiter's Legacy have unfortuntely been shelved, at least or the moment, as the next Millarworld Netflix project will be Supercrooks, a spinoff that focuses on the villains in the Jupiter's Legacy world. Millar teased that some characters are likely to show up again, but just not in a traditional season 2. That means it might be a long time before we see some of the threads from season 1 picked up on, if they are at all, and that includes the character of Raikou. Raikou, played by Anna Akana, was at the center of one. of the biggest cliffhangers from season 1, and since the 2nd season isn't happening, she took to social media to share some spoilers regarding her character.