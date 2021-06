Keith Curle has been appointed Oldham head coach on a permanent basis after a 14-game spell in temporary charge of the League Two club. The 57-year-old former England international, who has previously had spells at Mansfield Chester Torquay Notts County, Carlisle and Northampton, the latter of whom he guided to promotion to League One via the play-offs at the end of last season, has signed a two-year deal.