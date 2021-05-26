Cancel
Cricket-Children barred from England’s second test v New Zealand

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Children will not be allowed to attend England’s second test against New Zealand at Edgbaston next month after the match was chosen as one of the British government’s pilot events to allow bigger crowds. The June 10-14 test will be the first event in the second phase...

England v New Zealand: 'Edgbaston doubles up as world's largest stag do'

How Edgbaston resembled the world's largest stag do as a joyous 18,000-strong crowd savoured a return to sporting normality.
England v New Zealand: Will Young falls to Dan Lawrence for 82

Will Young edges Dan Lawrence to Ollie Pope at short-leg for 82 as New Zealand finish the second day of the second Test at Edgbaston on 229-3, trailing England by 74 runs.
England v New Zealand: Joe Root drops Will Young at first slip

England captain Joe Root makes drop Will Young on seven after the New Zealand batsman edges Ollie Stone to first slip in the second Test at Edgbaston.
England v New Zealand: Mark Wood cameo thrills Edgbaston crowd

England bowler Mark Wood whips up the crowd with six fours in the morning session of the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston before being bowled by Matt Henry for 41.
England bat against New Zealand in 2nd Test as Anderson sets record

England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the second and final Test at Edgbaston on Thursday as James Anderson became their most-capped player of all time. LIVE | England v NZ, 2nd Test. Anderson, already Test cricket's leading paceman with 616 wickets,...
England v New Zealand: James Bracey out for first-ball duck

James Bracey fell for a duck on his debut at Lord's and suffers the same fate in his second match at Edgbaston as England slip to 175-6 in the second Test against New Zealand.
England v New Zealand: Will Young & Devon Conway put tourists on top

New Zealand 229-3: Conway 80, Young 82, Taylor 46*. A dropped catch and a questionable umpiring decision proved costly for England on a frustrating second day of the deciding Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston. Captain Joe Root put down a chance off Will Young when he had only seven,...
England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1: Watch Lord’s Test Online on SonyLIV

ENG vs NZ Live Streaming: Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch England vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 broadcast on TV. England vs New Zealand 2nd Test (ENG vs NZ Edgbaston Test) is available online on SonyLIV and will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live Cricket TV, sonyliv live cricket match today online, sony six live, sony six live cricket, star sports live, star sports cricket live, England vs New Zealand live cricket match, England vs New Zealand lord’s test, England vs New Zealand lord’s test, eng vs nz test, 1st test eng vs nz live streaming, eng vs nz match live streaming, Live streaming eng vs nz, eng vs nz live streaming sony LIV, sports live tv, live cricket online.
England v New Zealand: Michael Vaughan criticises rotation policy

Michael Vaughan says England's policy of rotating their selection is damaging their chances in Test matches after poor batting left them on the brink of defeat by New Zealand.
England v New Zealand: Cook critiques England batting line-up

Sir Alastair Cook says England's batsmen do not make the right decisions and struggle to handle pressure after the dismal second-Test defeat against New Zealand at Edgbaston.
England v New Zealand: Tourists win by eight wickets to take series

England 303 (Burns 81, Lawrence 81*) & 122 (Wagner 3-18, Henry 3-36) New Zealand 388 (Young 82, Conway 80, Taylor 80, Broad 4-48) & 41-2 England’s dismal second-Test defeat was confirmed inside an hour on the fourth morning at Edgbaston, giving New Zealand a 1-0 series win. The home side...
How the England players rated in their home Test series defeat by New Zealand

England have lost a home Test series for the first time since 2014 following their 1-0 defeat by New Zealand. Here, the PA news agency assesses how their 12 players fared. Rory Burns: England’s top-scorer by a distance with a Lord’s century and an 81 on day one at Edgbaston. Signed off with a duck but the left-hander is one top-order batsman whose place is not in doubt. 7/10.
New Zealand secure rare away test series win against England

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — England has slumped to its first test series defeat at home since 2014 after meekly surrendering to New Zealand in less than an hour of play on the fourth day of the second test at Edgbaston on Sunday. The result was almost a certainty when the teams arrived at the ground after the home side’s batting collapse a day earlier all but assured the touring side of a decisive victory. And it did not take long to confirm the result. Resuming on 122-9, England lost its final wicket to the very first ball of the morning when Olly Stone poked Trent Boult timidly to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.
Ollie Pope in no-man's land after handing out free gift to New Zealand in second Test... England batsman needs to relocate his mojo after failing to construct an innings again

Moments before he was dismissed for his latest no-man’s-land contribution to an England scorecard, Ollie Pope sliced left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel to third man. The ball skidded away for four, but more uppishly than he intended. It might have been a warning. Three deliveries later came an even more tempting...