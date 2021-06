Shimza has revealed another business that he owns, Just Exists, which is a creative agency that marks yet another stream of income for the producer-DJ. Shimza took to Twitter on Thursday, 10 June 2021, to reveal finding the ideal offices for his creative agency, Just Exists. The post served as confirmation that despite his known businesses, he has other lesser-known business interests. In the picture, Shimza and his team of four can be seen praying after their first official day at their new offices.