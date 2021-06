You know that feeling you get when everything’s going right?. It’s a bit of a distant memory right now, living in this age of sullied plans and compromise, but there’s nothing quite like something truly easy. That goes double for things that are supposed to be hard: exams, prickly conversations, extended family dinners… and love. It’s the latter that underpins Strath’s joyous new single Watertight, a heartfelt dedication to a honeymoon phase that might just be something far more special.