Superspeedway’s inaugural Cup race sells out

By LARRY WOODY larrywoody@gmail.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleGLADEVILLE – It’s sold out. That was the announcement May 21 concerning Nashville Superspeedway’s June 20 Ally 400, which marks the return of NASCAR Cup racing to Middle Tennessee after 37 years. “It’s a great feeling,” said track president Erik Moses, after Dover Motorsports announced all 38,000 seats were taken....

