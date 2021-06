Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. If you haven’t already heard or seen the news, dubbed by one UK media giant as “Beautiful Chaos”; the USMNT beat Mexico 3-2 in a frantic match featuring two penalty kicks in extra time. MLS pundits declared it to be one of the top USvMX games of all time, there were several unforgettable moments, and some tactical takeaways from the match, as well as at least one unexpected hero.