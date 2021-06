It would take a “club-record deal” for Norwich to sell Emiliano Buendia, Todd Cantwell or Max Aarons ahead of their return to the Premier League, the club’s sporting director Stuart Webber has said. Norwich secured an immediate promotion back to the top flight after winning the Championship, with Buendia winning the division’s player of the season award. The Argentinian midfielder, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal, scored 15 goals and registered 16 assists last campaign and is expected to be the subject of transfer interest this summer. Fellow midfielder Cantwell and right-back Aarons have also had admirers...