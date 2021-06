The first season of the new American Bass Anglers Top 150 Solo Tour is in the books and the Louisiana contingency showed just how good they are. Five of the top 11 spots at Lake Eufaula, Oklahoma was from Louisiana as fishing conditions took a turn for the worst two days before the tournament started. For me, I finished in 22nd place as fishing was very tough but I was able to find clean water and catch a few fish but did not catch the size needed to win.