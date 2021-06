Joc Pederson knows what it takes to be a good team. His last game with the Dodgers saw them win the 2020 World Series to complete a long-awaited trip to the top of the sport. “Details are very important. Good teams take care of the small things,” Pederson said. “There really are no small things; they’re all big. You can see that when two good teams play each other, the ones who make the least amount of mistakes usually win. The littlest mistake that you think is so small could end up losing you a game or a playoff game or a World Series.