Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more

By Tom Jeffries
Autosport Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleF1 starts: 12 (1951 – 1960, 1963) Indy 500 starts: 15 (1951 – 1964, 1966) Indy 500 wins: 2 (1959, 1962) The Indy 500 was an official world championship race between 1950 and 1960, meaning that teams and drivers who only competed in the 500 also appear in the final standings of those seasons. It also means that drivers who finished well in the 500 could beat drivers who had a tough F1 season – Ward, for example, won the 1959 Indy 500 and scored eight points in doing so – this finish being enough to beat Graham Hill (who entered seven races that season).

www.autosport.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayrton Senna
Person
Takuma Sato
Person
Mario Andretti
Person
Alain Prost
Person
Jacques Villeneuve
Person
Parnelli Jones
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Nelson Piquet
Person
Emerson Fittipaldi
Person
Jim Clark
Person
Graham Hill
Person
Michael Schumacher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500#F1#Motorsport#Mclaren#United States#Usac Championship Car#Tasman#Monaco Grand Prix#Le Mans#Principality#Lotus#Austrian#Trans Am#Walt Disney World#Milk Foundation#Williams#Races#Laps#Indycar Crowns#Renault Team Mate Prost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
Related
Indianapolis, INspeedsport.com

Rossi Paces Opening GMR Grand Prix Practice

INDIANAPOLIS – Alexander Rossi was the fastest driver in Friday morning’s GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis practice session with a lap at 1:09.8784 around the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Friday morning’s practice session was the first of two practices that will be held Friday before qualifications late...
Indianapolis, INdailyjournal.net

Column: Andrettis adjust as the family legacy winds down

INDIANAPOLIS — The day after Marco Andretti put his car on the pole for the Indianapolis 500 — 51 years after his grandfather scored the only Andretti win in the only race that matters to the iconic family — the third-generation racer dismissed any idea of a curse at the historic track.
MotorsportsLancaster Online

Indy 500: Start time, drivers, channel, how to watch and stream

May 30—The largest crowd since the start of the coronavirus pandemic will gather Sunday to watch the Indianapolis 500. Roughly 135,000 fans will be allowed into Indianapolis Motor Speedway to watch the race, about 40% of the racetrack's capacity. Fans will be required to wear masks, and social distancing will be enforced throughout the racetrack.
Indianapolis, INMotorsport.com

IndyCar GP Indy: Rossi leads Harvey in opening practice

Following the news that Max Chilton’s Carlin-Chevrolet won’t be taking part in this weekend’s Grand Prix of Indianapolis, the car count in opening practice was further reduced when Alex Palou’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda sprung a water leak and was towed back to the garage area. Then Sebastien Bourdais’ AJ Foyt...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean, Palou for first win

Pole-winner Grosjean held his own at the start, Jack Harvey following him into second in the Meyer Shank Racing-Honda to beat Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden ahead of Alex Palou (Ganassi-Honda), Scott McLaughlin (Penske) and Rinus VeeKay. However, VeeKay’s Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet teammate was less lucky, getting tagged and sent onto...
Indianapolis, INsemoball.com

Dixon, other big-name drivers struggle through Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud and Alexander Rossi had bad timing and luck Sunday in the Indianapolis 500. The May struggles continued for Will Power. And previous race winners Juan Pablo Montoya and Tony Kanaan, along with two-time series champ Josef Newgarden, were never serious contenders in the race.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Herta signs new Andretti IndyCar deal

Colton Herta has signed a new long-term deal with IndyCar team Andretti Autosport, dampening talk that he could join the F1 grid. After a dominant display on the streets of St Petersburg where he secured a lights-to-flag victory and led for a record 97 of the 100-lap race, more and more people started calling for Herta to be given a shot in F1.
Indianapolis, INsemoball.com

Former F1 drivers see European interest growing in IndyCar

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Marcus Ericsson considered racing in America even before his Formula One contract expired. The Indianapolis 500 debut of Fernando Alonso four years ago intrigued the young Swedish driver, and when he started watching, he saw a tight, entertaining open-wheel series where anyone could win. So when Ericsson...
Indianapolis, INindycar.com

Indy 500 Drivers Make House Calls To Thank Loyal Fans

Donna Rick Konrad’s nerves were shot. She was nervous and anxious all morning at the thought of Alexander Rossi visiting her home. Finally, at 12:30 p.m., he arrived at the home located just off Main Street in Speedway and opened the door of the AES 500 Festival Event car. Her emotions switched from nervous to excited at the sight of her favorite NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver at her home.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Villeneuve expecting ‘more errors’ from Hamilton

Jacques Villeneuve thinks Max Verstappen will force Lewis Hamilton into “more errors” over the course of their title battle this season. Such has been the closeness of the Mercedes and Red Bull cars’ performance so far this year that much has come down to how they have been driven. Mistakes...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

NASCAR drivers could use help from Tony Stewart, Indy 500 drivers on pranks

CONCORD, N.C. — Tony Stewart, you are needed back in the NASCAR garage. Immediately. Stewart, who left full-time Cup racing after the 2016 season, remains a car owner, but he’s been off competing in other forms of racing. His absence in the NASCAR garage — particularly the driver motorhome lot — is felt in many ways.
Indianapolis, INAS.com

How many laps are in the Indy 500? What is the distance?

Called the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing," the Indy 500 is a mythical race discussed in movies and books and hailed as one of the hardest ever to win. The speedway is the largest venue in the world, where 400,000 people can be in attendance at once. Unfortunately, because of the...
Speedway, INWIBC.com

PREVIEW: Fans Are Back, Competitive Young Drivers, And The Field Is Fast In This Year’s Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Fans will be in the stands for the first time since 2019 to bear witness to the running of the Indianapolis 500. Much less than during a normal race weekend, but nonetheless people will be seats to the tune of 135,000 fans, which is 40-percent of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s whopping 257,000 seat capacity (not including the number of people that watch the race from the infield).
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Chase Elliott: "Best driver, best car" won Coke 600

While Elliott spent much of the race in close proximity to Larson on the track – even leading twice for 22 laps – it was clear to him Larson wasn’t going to be denied the win without some unusual circumstances. Twice in the race, Larson went into green-flag pit stops...
Speedway, INPosted by
WTHR

Indy 500 champion provides eyes in the sky for drivers

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — IndyCar is a team sport. It takes a team to build the car, and it takes a team to keep the driver safe on the race track. "When you're in the car, you can only see so much — so much in front of you, so much behind you. We have mirrors, you can only really see one car behind you, and you know you're mostly focused forward," said Dreyer & Reinbold Racing driver Sage Karam.