Joe Volkmer knew it was going to be really close as to what team was going to win the boys team title at the Lincoln Public Schools cross country championship Friday. So the Lincoln East senior didn’t let up at all until he crossed the finish line at Pioneers Park. He passed two runners in the last part of the race, and that helped the Spartans win the boys city championship for the first time since 2010.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO