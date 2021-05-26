Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Padding the Stats: Hoiberg’s Latest Hire Keeps Huskers Ahead of the Game

By Jacob Padilla
hailvarsity.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred Hoiberg’s restructuring of his coaching staff continued this week as he brought in another new staffer in Shannan Lum. Bobby Lutz’s departure to pursue on-court coaching opportunities set the changes in motion. Rather than simply hiring somebody new to fill the vacant special assistant to the head coach role, Hoiberg slid Doc Sadler into that spot and hired Nate Loenser to fill Sadler’s place as an assistant coach.

hailvarsity.com
