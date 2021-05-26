Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport News, VA

Newport News City Council moves local elections to November - but it doesn’t like it one bit

By Jessica Nolte, Daily Press
Posted by 
Daily Press
Daily Press
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NImua_0aC0sdob00
Voters cast their ballots at Kiln Creek Elementary School in Newport News Tuesday morning November 3, 2020. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press

The Newport News City Council begrudgingly voted to pass an ordinance that will move the city’s elections from May to November as required by a new state law.

Council members objected to the measure, voicing concerns that moving the election to November will make the City Council a more partisan body.

But they didn’t have much choice. The law includes a provision that prevents city charters and laws from overriding it.

In the end, Mayor McKinley Price, Tina Vick, David Jenkins, Sharon Scott and Patricia Woodbury voted in favor of the ordinance. Vice Mayor Saundra Cherry and Councilman Marcellus Harris III dissented in protest.

“I just have real trouble with the rationale for changing our elections from May to November,” Cherry said. “I think it puts us in a tenuous situation. We have always worked as a council without a big concern about party lines, and it seems like something of this nature may cause us to begin to look at things based on party, not what’s best for the city of Newport News.”

Cherry said several council and school board members contacted senators and representatives in the General Assembly to speak against the bill, but it passed the Senate in January with a tie-breaking vote from Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. I t narrowly passed the House in February by a 50-44 vote.

“I’m praying that it will not create a spirit of combativeness among council members,” Cherry said.

Scott said she was only voting in support of the measure because Virginia is a Dillon rule state, which means local governments only have the power expressly granted to them by the state, and “nothing I can say is going to change it.”

“I think the May elections have kept us less partisan than the other seats that people run for,” said Scott, who has served on the council for 19 years. “I do think it’s going to be a problem and change the whole dynamic.”

City Attorney Collins L. Owens Jr. said if the council didn’t vote to amend its charter, it would still have to move to November elections, but if a future General Assembly repealed the provision, then May elections would resume.

He said the state directed local governments to make the change via ordinance.

“When you move elections to November in a congressional election cycle, you’re often looking at the most partisan voters — they’re not looking for nonpartisan candidates,” Jenkins said.

He said the larger elections will make it difficult for city council candidates — even more for school board candidates — to get their message out to the voters, especially when many of the Newport News voters haven’t participated in the municipal elections.

“We’re going to make the best of it. We’re going to get it done because it’s the state law, but it’s going to be a challenge,” Jenkins said.

The change will not shorten the term for the mayor or any council or school board members. Those who would have had their terms expire on June 30, 2022, will continue to hold office until after the November general election and the new terms begin Jan. 1.

The change will extend this term by six months for Price, Scott, Jenkins and Cherry.

School Board members Gary Hunter, Lisa R. Surles-Law, Terri Best and Douglas Brown also will be affected by the change.

Newport News was one of more than 100 cities and towns throughout the state that were affected, including several in Hampton Roads — Williamsburg, Hampton, Norfolk and Chesapeake.

Proponents of the law hope it will improve voter turnout by moving the election to a day that’s more recognizable because people are used to voting for state and federal offices in November.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com

Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
571
Followers
244
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport News, VA
Hampton, VA
Government
City
Hampton, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
Newport News, VA
Elections
Hampton, VA
Elections
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fairfax
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Elections#Hampton Roads#Charter School#State Council#Council Members#Newport News City Council#The City Council#The General Assembly#Senate#House#Dillon#Price Scott Jenkins#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#November Elections#City Council Candidates#Vice Mayor#Ordinance#January#School Board Candidates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Unsightly yard clutter will soon be regulated in Hampton after city finally gets the OK

Homeowners with unsightly clutter—think mechanical equipment, or household furniture — stored in their yards are about to be put on notice. A state law passed earlier this year gives localities authority to regulate the removal of clutter or other substances from properties which might endanger the health or safety of others. Changes don’t go into effect until July 1, but Hampton officials ...
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Luria proposes VA cost of living adjustment

Veterans Administration benefits would rise this year in line with Social Security benefits under legislation proposed by Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Norfolk. The adjustment would apply to VA compensation and clothing allowance benefits as well as to dependency and indemnity compensation benefits paid to survivors of those who died in the line of duty or from a service-related injury or disease. The ...
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Hampton councilwoman edges out Navy auditor to earn Democrat party nomination for city treasurer

Hampton City Council member Chris Snead won the Democratic primary Tuesday, edging out political newcomer Tammy Ishmael to earn the party nomination for Hampton treasurer. Snead received 7,216 or roughly 54% of the votes cast ahead of Ishmael who gained 6,088 votes or 46% with all 31 precincts reporting, unofficial results from the state Department of Elections showed as of 10 p.m. “The ...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Press

Hala Ayala claims Democratic Lt. Gov. nomination

Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William won the six-way race to become the Democratic Party nominee for lieutenant governor. Rebuffing a last-minute, six-figure digital ad campaign launched by one of the biggest financial backers of Democratic candidates, Ayala won 178,295, or 37.5% of the votes cast, with all precincts reporting. That put her well ahead of Del Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, the campaign’s ...
ElectionsPosted by
Daily Press

Ayala takes decisive lead in race for Democratic Lt. Gov. nomination

Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William took a decisive lead in the six-way race to become the Democratic Party nominee for lieutenant governor. Rebuffing a last-minute, six-figure digital ad campaign launched by one of the biggest financial backers of Democratic candidates, Ayala won 141,292, or 36% of the votes, cast, with 91% of precincts reporting. That put her well ahead of Del Sam Rasoul, ...
Virginia StatePosted by
Daily Press

Virginia schools need billions in upgrades. Pandemic funds could make a dent.

Virginia schools will spend about $1.1 billion this fiscal year alone on construction, and those costs aren’t going away. About 41% of public schools are at or above capacity, and half are over 50 years old. Replacing just those older schools could cost nearly $25 billion, according to a report from the Virginia Department of Education. The study was requested by the Commission on School ...
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Granby High students share long legacy of Fort Monroe at global conference: “It’s history that has not really been taught.”

Ed Allison has been teaching history for more than 20 years. But he only recently started teaching a class dedicated to African American history, as Virginia approved changes to its social studies curriculum in October. His African American studies class, now in its second semester at Granby High School, has been working with Fort Monroe, a ‘site of memory’ with UNESCO’s slave route project, ...
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Late census data delays redistricting, causes cities to seek waivers for split voting precincts

Blame it on COVID-19. Late results coming from the U.S. Census has delayed redistricting in Newport News and Hampton, forcing the cities to request a state waiver to maintain split precincts for the upcoming election. City Councils from both cities have authorized their registrars to ask for the waiver to keep split precincts — polling places for voters in more than one state House or Senate ...
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Newport News expects to finish fiscal year with $5.5 million surplus

Newport News is expecting a $5.5 million surplus to the current fiscal year based on third-quarter projections from May, but the additional funds wouldn’t be returned directly to taxpayers. Several major sources of revenue for the city took a hit because of the pandemic, but the city saved money by freezing hiring for some positions, limiting travel and cutting expenses. Lisa Cipriano, the ...
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Building futures: Newport News YouthBuild and Habitat for Humanity team up in Southeast Community

With each swing of the hammer, participants in the Newport News YouthBuild inched one step closer to finishing a shed for Habitat for Humanity — and one step closer to building their futures. “One of the best things about our partnership with YouthBuild is that we’re helping with the workforce development in this area,” said Mimi Mitchell, Habitat’s director of volunteer engagement. “We are ...
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Work at Newport News shipyard is all in the family for one Huntington Ingalls scholarship recipient

Olivia Neville still remembers the time her father, Richard, was in the kitchen wrestling with the lid of a spice container when: “All of a sudden, he said, ‘I’ve got an idea for work,’ and picked up the phone to call it in,” she said. While the Newport News Shipbuilding engineer can’t always talk much about what he does — although the family enjoys tales of trips to the Bahamas and Alaska to ...
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Would-be Hampton boat ramp buyer withdraws bid for public launch site

A bid from a Hampton marina business to purchase Sunset Creek boat ramp and two adjacent lots was withdrawn. Mayor Donnie Tuck made the announcement during the City Council’s Wednesday meeting, following a message the city received earlier that day from the owners of Bluewater Yacht Sales and its attorney. The Marina Road company sought to acquire and upgrade the neighboring ramp to expand its ...
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

No Fourth of July fireworks for Newport News this year, but the city has other plans

For the second year in a row, the pandemic has forced Newport News to cancel its Independence Day fireworks. “The good news is, we’re doing quite a bit. The bad news is, no fireworks,” Michael Poplawski, director of Newport News parks department, told the City Council at its work session Tuesday night. The city had to decide whether it planned to do fireworks in early April — before many of ...
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Norfolk will host virtual Memorial Day ceremony with wreath-laying at West Point Cemetery

In a year when plenty of Civil War monuments have come down, Navy chaplain Reginald Anderson-Exum says it matters that Norfolk’s Memorial Day ceremony, virtual though it will be, includes a wreath-laying at the West Point Cemetery’s memorial to African American soldiers of the Union Army. It is where 58 African American veterans of the Civil War are buried. “I was moved; all across the south, ...
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Schools will be in-person in the fall. Here are options to stay virtual.

After a year of virtual and hybrid learning, Peninsula school districts are starting to solidify plans for what the fall will look like. Schools will have full-time in-person classes. Most have announced plans for an online option, but many are discouraging students from enrolling if they haven’t done well online. Here are some common questions about fall and virtual learning, and what we know ...
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Sale of Hampton’s public boat ramp still on table as task force proposes alternate sites on Sunset Creek

The pending sale of Hampton’s Sunset Creek Boat ramp is still afloat, but a task force assembled to find other places to build a public boat ramp has identified at least four alternatives — at least two of which are sites of existing businesses. The sites are near the Marina Road property, on the creek and are privately owned. But they represent some of the best options as Hampton continues to ...
Virginia StatePosted by
Daily Press

Waterfront properties in Virginia subject to new wetlands guidelines

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission has approved new wetlands guidelines, implementing a General Assembly directive that only living shorelines be permitted to protect shores, unless science shows those approaches aren’t suitable. The guidelines say altering a shoreline or building shoreline facilities can be permitted only to protect property from significant damage from erosion or other ...
Virginia StatePosted by
Daily Press

‘Virginia lost a giant today’: Sen. John Warner remembered as a man dedicated to public service

For John Warner, politics and public service was all about the personal touch. After the commissioning in Norfolk of the submarine named in his honor, Warner invited the crew to a Mariners’ Museum party to meet the member of Congress who represented the Virginia delegation at that ceremony. “It’s good for sailors to see the people who work in Washington to back the Navy,” Warner said, after ...
Virginia StatePosted by
Daily Press

Virginia community colleges drop mask mandate, won’t require vaccines

Community college students and staff in Virginia will not be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the Virginia Community College System announced Tuesday. The system, which includes Thomas Nelson and Tidewater community colleges, also will not require those who are fully vaccinated to wear masks on campuses. Chancellor Glenn DuBois said in a statement that he didn’t think mandating proof of ...
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Hampton schools to hold student vaccination clinics Tuesday

Students 12 years and older will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines at four schools in Hampton on Tuesday. The clinics at Hunter B. Andrews PreK-8, Jones Magnet Middle, Phenix PreK-8 and Spratley Gifted center is open to students who are attending school in-person or virtually. Phenix’s clinic will run from 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.; the other schools will be from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Which school students ...