Newport News City Council moves local elections to November - but it doesn’t like it one bit

The Newport News City Council begrudgingly voted to pass an ordinance that will move the city’s elections from May to November as required by a new state law.

Council members objected to the measure, voicing concerns that moving the election to November will make the City Council a more partisan body.

But they didn’t have much choice. The law includes a provision that prevents city charters and laws from overriding it.

In the end, Mayor McKinley Price, Tina Vick, David Jenkins, Sharon Scott and Patricia Woodbury voted in favor of the ordinance. Vice Mayor Saundra Cherry and Councilman Marcellus Harris III dissented in protest.

“I just have real trouble with the rationale for changing our elections from May to November,” Cherry said. “I think it puts us in a tenuous situation. We have always worked as a council without a big concern about party lines, and it seems like something of this nature may cause us to begin to look at things based on party, not what’s best for the city of Newport News.”

Cherry said several council and school board members contacted senators and representatives in the General Assembly to speak against the bill, but it passed the Senate in January with a tie-breaking vote from Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. I t narrowly passed the House in February by a 50-44 vote.

“I’m praying that it will not create a spirit of combativeness among council members,” Cherry said.

Scott said she was only voting in support of the measure because Virginia is a Dillon rule state, which means local governments only have the power expressly granted to them by the state, and “nothing I can say is going to change it.”

“I think the May elections have kept us less partisan than the other seats that people run for,” said Scott, who has served on the council for 19 years. “I do think it’s going to be a problem and change the whole dynamic.”

City Attorney Collins L. Owens Jr. said if the council didn’t vote to amend its charter, it would still have to move to November elections, but if a future General Assembly repealed the provision, then May elections would resume.

He said the state directed local governments to make the change via ordinance.

“When you move elections to November in a congressional election cycle, you’re often looking at the most partisan voters — they’re not looking for nonpartisan candidates,” Jenkins said.

He said the larger elections will make it difficult for city council candidates — even more for school board candidates — to get their message out to the voters, especially when many of the Newport News voters haven’t participated in the municipal elections.

“We’re going to make the best of it. We’re going to get it done because it’s the state law, but it’s going to be a challenge,” Jenkins said.

The change will not shorten the term for the mayor or any council or school board members. Those who would have had their terms expire on June 30, 2022, will continue to hold office until after the November general election and the new terms begin Jan. 1.

The change will extend this term by six months for Price, Scott, Jenkins and Cherry.

School Board members Gary Hunter, Lisa R. Surles-Law, Terri Best and Douglas Brown also will be affected by the change.

Newport News was one of more than 100 cities and towns throughout the state that were affected, including several in Hampton Roads — Williamsburg, Hampton, Norfolk and Chesapeake.

Proponents of the law hope it will improve voter turnout by moving the election to a day that’s more recognizable because people are used to voting for state and federal offices in November.

