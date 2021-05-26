Cancel
Nexstar Names A Chief Diversity Officer

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleNexstar Media Group has selected a woman who is now charged with leading the company’s efforts to expand diversity in hiring, promotion, and retention. It’s an individual who presently serves as VP of Human Resources at the nation’s No. 1 owner of broadcast TV stations.

www.rbr.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity#Nexstar Names#Nexstar Media Group#Vp#Human Resources
