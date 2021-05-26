Cancel
Alexandria, VA

How DC Area's Goodies Built a Brand on Vanilla Frozen Custard

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoodies, a frozen custard truck, will soon have a storefront in Alexandria, Virginia. The owner, Brandon Byrd, hopes to open the shop at the historic Ice House at 200 Commerce St. What kept his brand alive throughout the pandemic was its dedication to tradition, Byrd said. “I got to keep...

Alexandria, VAWTOP

‘Slice’ of life after new CDC guidance: Alexandria pastry shop embraces optional mask wearing

Masks are no longer required for those who are fully vaccinated in Virginia, and one local business is embracing the change. Tucked away in the Bradlee Shopping Center in Alexandria, Tess York is usually behind the counter at her family’s shop, the Alexandria Pastry Shop. The shop has been serving up sweets to the community for nearly 33 years, and many of the bakers have been there just as long.
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Alexandria, VAalexandrialivingmagazine.com

Jollibee to Open First Alexandria Restaurant

The Filipino chicken restaurant Jollibee is bringing its signature Chickenjoy to Alexandria. Jollibee will open in Lincolnia at the intersection of Beauregard Street and Little River Turnpike. The building was previously occupied by Boston Market. Jollibee has about 40 restaurants in the United States — primarily in California — and...
Alexandria, VAnorthernvirginiamag.com

Simon Pearce to open storefront in Alexandria

Soon you will be able to fill your home with glassware, home decor, and pottery that is handcrafted on the East Coast. Simon Pearce is finally making its way down to NoVA. The handcrafted Vermont- and Maryland-made glass and pottery company will be opening its 11th store in Alexandria. While...
Alexandria, VAVirginia Connection Newspapers

People at Work: Small Business Flourishes in Alexandria Despite Pandemic

Everyone loves a good success story, especially during the pandemic. Lori Alexander’s grand opening of her expanded Physical Therapy Zone on Saturday, May 8 offered an opportunity for just such a celebration. “We just knocked a hole in the wall and expanded into the suite next door.” This allowed her to socially distance her patients and to create more space for the one-on-one therapy offered.
Virginia Statealexandrialivingmagazine.com

A Virginia Day Trip to Mount Vernon

Spring is here, summer is on its way, and if you’re like me, you’re emerging from your winter cocoon ready to get out in the fresh air again. While making your weekend (or weekday) plans, remember to include George Washington’s Mount Vernon, which brings history to life through outdoor and indoor activities.
Alexandria, VAalexandrialivingmagazine.com

Advantages of Hiring a Long-distance Moving Company

The art of travel is something that almost all people enjoy and want to experience in life. For one reason or another, many people move to the new city or a new home. It doesn’t only give a chance to live a new life, but also expand your comfort zone. Fortunately, there are moving companies like American Twin Mover that help you relocate smoothly.
Alexandria, VAalexandrialivingmagazine.com

Old Town Festival of Speed & Style Returns, Set for Sept. 5

Organizers and sponsors of the Old Town Festival of Speed & Style gathered Thursday night at Principle Gallery in Old Town Alexandria to unveil the official poster for the event by artist and Alexandria resident Tom Kuester. (L-r): Rick Myllenbeck, Monte Durham, Dan Via and Jason May pause for a...
Alexandria, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6465 Waterfield Road

A home that truly feels like home nestled in the sought after Kingstowne neighborhood of Alexandria, VA. Warm and inviting upon entering you're first drawn to the sprawling hardwood flooring throughout your formal living and dining room and wall-to-wall windows for full neighborhood view. Gleaming flooring continues into your secondary family room/ lounge area with a double-sided gas fireplace, built-in's, making entertaining dinner guest a breeze. Your updated kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops providing ample space, and on trend 42 inch cabinets. Your upper level features 3 large bedrooms and two full baths and hardwood floors throughout. The true gem of this home rest in its spa-like master suite bathroom. Spend fall nights relaxing in the soaker tub and end enjoy the ample space. Completing this home is a fully finished, walk-out basement with full bathroom, a fully fenced patio and attached garage. And just off the kitchen, a deck perfect for Summer dinners. If you occasionally need to wander outside of your new home, no worries, this home is walking distance to the Kingstowne Town Center and the neighborhood's pool. Venture a little further and you'll find yourself at the areas walking trails, a great selection of shops and restaurants. A 10 minute drive to I-495, major commuter routes, and a short distance from the Franconia Metro and Ft. Belvoir - This home truly has everything you need, exactly where you need it!
Alexandria, VAthezebra.org

Alexandria is Responding to the Cicada Emergence

Alexandria, VA The City of Alexandria will experience the 17-year cycle of the emergence of millions of the Brood X Cicadas from underground to mate and lay eggs in trees throughout the City now through mid-summer. The egg laying will be concentrated on smaller diameter twigs and branches. Impacted trees will exhibit clusters of dead leaves and branches that droop and turn brown as their circulation is cut off by the implanted eggs. This brood last emerged in 2004. Here is how Alexandria is responding to the cicada emergence.
Alexandria, VAWTOP

Amazon is already poaching top DC-area talent

D.C.-area IT companies face the very real threat of losing their top performers to Amazon as it ramps up hiring at its new HQ2 in Arlington County and Alexandria, Virginia. Amazon has already filled 1,600 jobs and currently has 2,000 more jobs to fill, on its way to a promised 25,000 local jobs eventually associated with its second headquarters.
Alexandria, VAthezebra.org

Teachers: Goddard Space Flight Center Hosting Virtual Field Trips

ALEXANDRIA, VA-Teachers, looking for a fun STEM-related activity to do with your class? NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. is hosting virtual field trips from their Visitor Center. The field trips are free and led by trained staff. Choose from any of the three experiences:. Living and Working...